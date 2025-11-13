News publishers losing traffic as users embrace AI-generated summaries, report finds

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Google was found to scrape news content from media websites to respond to user queries but does not compensate publishers for this content.

The Competition Commission’s final report on the Media and Digital Platforms Market Inquiry has found that news publishers are losing referral traffic as users increasingly access information through AI-generated summaries or are redirected to video platforms such as YouTube, a trend described as “zero-click search behaviour”.

According to the report, search is monopolised by Google, with news content representing between 5% and 10% of all user queries on the platform. Google was found to scrape news content from media websites to respond to user queries but does not compensate publishers for this content.

The commission released the final report on Thursday, handing it over to trade, industry and competition minister Parks Tau during an event in Tshwane.

The report sought, among other things, to determine whether there was any unfairness in the distribution of news in traditional and digital media platforms, to assess whether advertising revenue was equitably shared among these platforms, and to examine whether generative AI had disrupted the media landscape in ways that make it difficult for some players to participate in the market.

James Hodge, chair of the inquiry, said the report found Google’s algorithm shows a bias in favour of foreign media, while community and vernacular media surfaced less frequently in search results. Microsoft, which accounts for about 5% of search activity, was found to have a similar foreign media bias.

“Google certainly gets value from gathering user data and holds a data advantage over the media, but it has started to share far more extensive user interest data through its Google analytic tools. On social media, this is dominated by Meta, which includes Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp; YouTube; X; and TikTok, which put user-posted content into user feeds to drive their engagement in advertising.”

Hodge said the South African public uses social media considerably to get news content, particularly the public that wishes to access community and vernacular media, and that helps drive engagement on social media platforms.

“Social media does offer the news media monetisation options of streaming video ad revenue and the option of referral traffic to monetise on the news website. However, we find that across all social media platforms, there are few media organisations credited for on-platform monetisation, and not all of the monetisation options available globally are available in South Africa. In addition, Meta and X have historically deprioritised post sites. X is trialling a new solution for article link display that may fix this issue.”

He said the public broadcaster predominantly uses YouTube to distribute content but gets limited revenue share compensation.

“The social media platforms have improved the data they now provide users with greater insights on their following interests, and that is important for the media to then monetise traffic better on their own platforms. Social media is one of the causes of growing misinformation, as they promote engagement favouring sensationalist content over credible news sources, and this does have social costs, including costs on the media to mitigate misinformation,” Hodge said.

On AI chatbots, the AI companies have scraped the websites of the news media and most of the web globally to train their AI models, including news sites, and they now scrape content in real time to provide answers to news queries.

“However, news currently makes up a small share of total training data, and news queries, based on the statistics we have, are a negligible share of overall AI chatbot use cases.

“This is different from AI-powered search, where news queries are a meaningful share. AI companies do offer websites with the ability to opt out of their web scraping, which is important in developing a market for content, as AI companies will then need to pay for content they can’t access for free. This has resulted in a number of content licensing deals globally, but nothing with the news media in South Africa at the moment.”

According to Hodge, the inquiry found that opt-outs increased during the inquiry process for large media as awareness grew, but it remains out of reach for smaller community-independent and vernacular media that lack in-house technical support.

“The small size of the media in South Africa also makes them individually unattractive to content deals, but collectively they may have more value. The AI tools can be used by the media to improve efficiencies and other innovative news packages for consumers, but they come at a cost as well.”

Hodge said Google dominates advertising technology by controlling most of the tools publishers use to manage and sell their digital advertising. Its ad server is linked to its own ad exchange, which gives it an advantage over third-party sellers through lower fees and access to more information on competing bids.

He said this setup forces advertisers and publishers to use Google’s systems if they want quality inventory or advertising, resulting in higher commission fees for news publishers.

According to Hodge, similar findings were made recently by a US court, while the EU is still investigating Google’s ad tech practices. During the inquiry, Google also expanded the range of South African languages supported on its ad tech platform, though other tools are available that could help promote competition, particularly for vernacular media.

He said the inquiry had also encouraged the media sector to seek greater support from government and business. This includes proposals for tax breaks through the GCIS’ media revitalisation project and the establishment of a journalism fund by the South African National Editors’ Forum to provide grants to media organisations.

The inquiry found that if media houses acted collectively, for example, by pooling community media advertising or bargaining jointly with digital platforms, they could improve their monetisation options in the future.

Paula Fray, inquiry panel member, said Google will support small, independent and community publishers through training and an “offer wall” toolkit for micropayments.

“It will also launch an African News Innovation Forum and share more audience and revenue data with local media. Microsoft will extend its MSN news partnership to five more national publishers.”

YouTube will expand monetisation access and training through quarterly workshops in vernacular languages, while the SABC will gain direct sales access via the YouTube partner sales programme.

Meta will establish a media liaison office to provide training, operational support and ad credits, and hold quarterly workshops on monetisation, AI literacy and digital tools, she said.

“TikTok will roll out a publisher support programme allowing media to link articles in videos, access analytics and use lead generation and moderation tools, along with digital literacy initiatives.”

Fray said X (formerly Twitter) must make all its monetisation programmes available locally, grant premium access automatically and host biannual training workshops.

Google will extend EU-style ad tech transparency measures to South Africa and end practices disadvantaging third-party ad servers.

“Google, Meta, OpenAI and XAI will allow South African media to control how their content appears in AI summaries and to opt out of AI training.”

She said the inquiry recommended the government permit collective bargaining by media on digital monetisation and ad tech terms and develop content moderation regulations for social media, including an ombud system for complaints.

Receiving the report, Tau said the news media plays a critical role in South Africa by upholding freedom of expression and supporting democracy.

“I’m confident this inquiry will contribute significantly to the financial sustainability of our media sector and its sustenance.”

Tau said he will ensure that the report reaches parliament within the prescribed 10 days.

