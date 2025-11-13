North West man jailed for raping his sister’s 9-year-old son

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Christiana regional court has sentenced a 30-year-old man to 18 years in prison for raping his nine-year-old nephew, in a case that exposed shocking abuse within a family.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, was convicted and sentenced on Monday. The court ruled that his name be entered into the National Sex Offender Register.

According to Sivenathi Gunya of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the man lived in a three-bedroom house in Christiana with his sister and her son.

The child slept on a mattress in the sitting room with his uncle, while his mother slept in her bedroom.

“Between August and September 2021, he would wait for the boy’s mother to fall asleep before raping the child. The boy kept silent for eight months out of fear, until his mother noticed something wrong while he was bathing. When she questioned him, he revealed what had happened, leading to the arrest,” said Gunya.

He was later released on bail but absconded during the trial, prompting the court to revoke his bail. He remained in custody until sentencing.

During the trial, the man denied the allegations, but the court found him guilty, based on the evidence presented.

Prosecutor Gcinumuzi Radebe argued that the assault violated the child’s right to safety and dignity and caused long-term emotional harm.

While the court acknowledged that the crime warranted a life sentence under the Criminal Law Amendment Act, it found substantial and compelling circumstances to impose an 18-year term instead.

Dr Rachel Makhari, director of public prosecutions in the North West, commended the prosecutor, the investigating officer and the police for their work.

“This conviction sends a strong message that the NPA will continue to pursue perpetrators of gender-based violence and child abuse to ensure justice for victims,” said Makhari.

The NPA added that its Thuthuzela Care Centre provided psychosocial support to the child, reflecting its commitment to a victim-centred approach.

