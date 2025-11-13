Private universities finally get their due as Eduvos welcomes landmark policy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Private universities in South Africa can now officially call themselves universities after the department of higher education and training approved a new policy recognising qualifying private institutions.

The development sparked excitement at Eduvos, where academics gathered this week for its annual Research Indaba in Johannesburg to discuss how research and innovation can drive real-world change.

For Dr Nyx McLean, head of research and postgraduate studies at Eduvos, the policy is long overdue and is recognition of the important work being done by private higher education institutions.

“I’m quite frankly very excited about it,” said McLean. “I think what it allows for private institutions generally, and Eduvos in particular, is recognition of the work we are already doing. We are, for all intents and purposes, operating as a university.”

The policy, gazetted on October 17, allows private higher education institutions that meet strict academic, governance and quality standards to be formally recognised as universities or university colleges.

Sisesakhe Ntlabezo, research project manager, added that the recognition is not just symbolic. “The recognition is also an affirmation about our role within the sector. It would enable further development of the type of research outputs we’ve been doing at Eduvos,” he said.

McLean said while the new title brings prestige, Eduvos’ approach to research will remain grounded in real-world impact despite not receiving state subsidies. “We don’t receive subsidies for our research outputs because we’re a private institution, so that gave us permission to do something differently.“

Eduvos has been at the forefront of building a research culture that blends technology, sustainability and social development. The institution is also part of the UNESCO Knowledge for Change Southern Hub, working alongside public universities such as Rhodes University, Durban University of Technology, Mangosuthu University of Technology, the University of Venda, and Nelson Mandela University.

For Eduvos, research goes beyond publishing papers. It’s about developing ideas that serve communities and make a tangible difference in people’s lives.

“At Eduvos, we believe research must serve communities and society. It must empower, be intentionally inclusive, and enable change,” said McLean.

Eduvos’ Research Indaba, running from November 12 to 14 at its Bedfordview campus, brings together students, scholars, and industry leaders from across Africa under the theme “Research for Real World Impact: Empowering Sustainable Development in Africa”.

The research agenda (2025–2027) focuses on five key areas:

Technological transformation and innovation;

Sustainability and climate adaptation;

Equity, inclusion and access;

Global collaboration and regional resilience; and;

The changing world of work and lifelong learning.

McLean said the goal is to create research that reflects African realities and strengthens communities. “I want young researchers to see themselves in the world and produce research that is relevant and real to them, to their families, and to this continent.”

