Tshwane water tests clear as typhoid cases show signs of stabilising: Moya

Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya (left) on Wednesday conducted a wellness visit to Jubilee Hospital in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, where patients were found to have had typhoid fever in October.

Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya says there are early signs of stabilisation in the number of typhoid cases recorded in the city and that recent tests have confirmed that the water is now safe to drink.

On Wednesday Moya conducted a wellness visit to Jubilee Hospital in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, where patients were found to have had typhoid fever in October.

“We are pleased to confirm that the situation is under control and that there are early signs of stabilisation in typhoid cases that have been reported in Tshwane. Three patients remain in Jubilee Hospital for treatment and are clinically stable,“ said Moya.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), 147 laboratory-confirmed cases of typhoid were reported across South Africa between January 1 and October 31, compared to 139 cases in 2024.

“In total 52 cases have now been reported in Tshwane, with the last new cases reported on November 5,” Moya said, adding these were mainly in Hammanskraal and Bronkhorstspruit.

Tests had confirmed that there was no salmonella typhi bacteria in any of the municipal water tankers supplied, she said.

“All treated water supplied to residents continues to meet the South African National Standard (SANS 241) for drinking water quality.”

Residents should practice good hygiene by washing their hands regularly and avoiding the use of untreated river or borehole water for domestic purposes, Moya added.

“Anyone experiencing persistent fever, headache or abdominal pain should visit their nearest clinic or health-care facility without delay.”

