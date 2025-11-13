Zimbabwean politician, uncle granted bail for explosives charges

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Zimbabwean politician Job Sikhala (pictured) and his uncle Alexander Thema were released on bail. File photo.

The Pretoria magistrate’s court on Thursday granted bail of R10,000 each to Zimbabwean politician Job Sikhala and his uncle Alexander Ferrowst Thema.

Sikhala, 53, and Thema, 78, face charges of possession of explosives.

It is alleged that on November 6 2025, the two were stopped by police while driving on Kgosi Mampuru Street. Upon searching the vehicle, police discovered 26 units of blasting cartridges and 15 units of connector cap fuses.

In court, the state did not oppose bail.

“Prosecutor Chris Maruma submitted two affidavits from the investigating officer, Sgt Thabo Madia, confirming that both accused are legally in the country — Sikhala holds a valid visa, while Thema possesses a South African identity document,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.

Madia stated that the accused were not in a position to interfere with witnesses or the investigation.

The case was postponed until February 3 for further investigation.

