South Africa

Zimbabwean politician, uncle granted bail for explosives charges

Ernest Mabuza

Ernest Mabuza

Journalist

Citizen’s Coalition for Change vice-chairperson Job Sikhala remains in remand prison seven months after his arrest. File photo.
Zimbabwean politician Job Sikhala (pictured) and his uncle Alexander Thema were released on bail. File photo. (SUPPLIED)

The Pretoria magistrate’s court on Thursday granted bail of R10,000 each to Zimbabwean politician Job Sikhala and his uncle Alexander Ferrowst Thema.

Sikhala, 53, and Thema, 78, face charges of possession of explosives.

It is alleged that on November 6 2025, the two were stopped by police while driving on Kgosi Mampuru Street. Upon searching the vehicle, police discovered 26 units of blasting cartridges and 15 units of connector cap fuses.

In court, the state did not oppose bail.

“Prosecutor Chris Maruma submitted two affidavits from the investigating officer, Sgt Thabo Madia, confirming that both accused are legally in the country — Sikhala holds a valid visa, while Thema possesses a South African identity document,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.

Madia stated that the accused were not in a position to interfere with witnesses or the investigation.

The case was postponed until February 3 for further investigation.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

POLL | Does Dion George’s axing expose deeper cracks between ANC and DA in GNU?

2

Suspended metro police chief Julius Mkhwanazi allegedly gave free pass to ‘Cat’ Matlala’s security vehicles

3

SPOTLIGHT | Local actor Thabang Molaba joins top cast in latest ‘Now You See Me’ franchise release

4

More than R1,000 for a bottle of water? World’s first water tasting room opened in Stellenbosch

5

Tshwane water tests clear as typhoid cases show signs of stabilising: Moya

Related Articles