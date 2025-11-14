EFFSC takes the lead in UFH SRC preliminary elections results

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

EFFSC emerged as the leading organisation in the University of Fort Hare's 2025 SRC preliminary election results. File photo.

The EFF Students’ Command (EFFSC) has taken the lead in the University of Fort Hare’s 2025 SRC preliminary elections, winning the highest number of votes in the institutional SRC and dominating the East London campus.

According to the provisional tallies released by the university, the EFFSC received the highest share of votes in the institutional SRC, securing 5,300 votes (40.83%), followed by Young Brightest Motivated Minds (YBMM), which secured 4,207 votes (32.41%), and the South African Students Congress (Sasco) with 2,487 votes (19.16%).

At the Alice campus, the YBMM led with 2,826 votes (39.89%), while the EFFSC came second with 1,539 votes (21.72%). Independent candidate Dyosi Uzukhanye placed third with 982 (13.86%).

Sasco received 668 votes (9.43%), with Pasma collecting 341 votes (4.81%). Smaller organisations, including the Students’ Christian Organisation and Isithelo Soup Kitchen, received fewer than 250.

The EFFSC achieved its strongest performance at the East London campus, where it secured 3,199 votes (56%), the highest margin recorded on all the university’s sites. Sasco followed with 1,614 votes (28.26%), while the YBMM finished third with 742 (12.99%).

Pasma, COPESM, and other groups saw minimal support in this campus tally.

TimesLIVE