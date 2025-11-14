Ex-policewoman gets 8 years for sexually abusing son at sangoma’s orders

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A former police officer who experienced personal problems and sought help from a traditional healer who then advised her to sexually assault her child and record it has been sentenced to eight years behind bars.

The woman, who was previously stationed at Groblersdal police station in Limpopo, was sentenced by the Middelburg high court after pleading guilty and entering into a plea and sentence agreement.

She was convicted on three counts of sexual assault, production of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

The woman’s name is withheld to protect the identity and dignity of the minor victim.

According to Mpumalanga National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Monica Nyuswa, the woman had approached a traditional healer for assistance at the time she was reportedly experiencing personal problems.

“The traditional healer instructed the 42-year-old to bathe her 12-year-old son with traditional medicine and to simulate sexual intercourse with him,” Nyuswa said.

The healer further directed her to record the act on her cellphone and send him the video.

This was done allegedly as part of a ritual to remove evil spirits.

However, in 2023, a criminal case was opened after the video surfaced on social media.

Nyuswa said the woman told the court she did not engage in intercourse with the victim, but they simulated the act as instructed by the healer.

“In mitigation, the court considered that the accused pleaded guilty and co-operated with the police; she voluntarily handed herself over and made a full confession and had been in custody for two years awaiting trial. The court also noted her prospects of rehabilitation.

“In aggravation of sentence, the state emphasised the seriousness and prevalence of such offences and underscored the betrayal of trust between a mother and her child. The prosecution stressed the importance of protecting children from sexual abuse and exploitation.”

According to Nyuswa, the NPA remains steadfast in its commitment to combating domestic and sexual violence, particularly cases involving vulnerable victims, and will continue to pursue justice with diligence and compassion.

