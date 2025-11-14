‘Fake lawyers’ lose Johannesburg high court fraud appeal

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The high court found that bogus lawyers Judge Sibanda and Zuko Madikane intended to have businessman Kagiso Galesitoe pay for legal fees they were not entitled to charge, thereby defrauding him. Stock image

Judge Sibanda and Zuko Madikane, two bogus lawyers who defrauded businessman Kagiso Galesitoe of R88,000 in 2019, have failed in their appeal in the Johannesburg high court against their 2023 fraud convictions.

The Johannesburg magistrate’s court found them guilty of fraud in 2023. Madikane was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment, suspended for five years, and ordered to pay R44,000 to the clerk of the court for payment to Galesitoe. Sibanda received a nine-month suspended sentence and was ordered to pay R10,000 in three instalments to the clerk of the court, also to be paid to Galesitoe.

However, their appeal temporarily suspended their obligation to make those payments.

The magistrate’s court found Sibanda and Madikane had misrepresented themselves to Galesitoe and advocate Diederik Coetzee, posing as “advocate Sibanda” and “attorney Madikane”, leading to Galesitoe losing his business. Galesitoe paid them R88,000 over several months in 2019.

The state argued that the men were not legal practitioners, were not authorised to render legal services and were not entitled to charge or receive fees.

In its ruling, the high court said Galesitoe believed the appellants were qualified legal representatives who could act on his behalf. The court noted the appellants did not correct his misunderstanding that they were not registered with the Legal Practice Council and were therefore not permitted to charge for legal services.

The high court held that the trial court’s findings could not be faulted, particularly where it found that Sibanda had charged for services of a legal nature, including the perusal of documents and providing a legal opinion.

The trial court also noted that the bogus lawyers told Galesitoe they needed to instruct counsel and that Madikane referred to Sibanda as an advocate in several communications.

The high court found that Sibanda and Madikane intended to have Galesitoe pay for legal fees they were not entitled to charge, thereby defrauding him.

“He suffered prejudice due to the loss of funds paid to the appellants which he would have paid to a registered attorney for services required,” the high court said.

It also noted that the appellants elected to remain silent.

“The trial court appropriately considered the evidence of the state witnesses, including any contradictions, and correctly found that it did not vitiate the quality of the evidence.”

TimesLIVE