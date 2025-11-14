Mkhwanazi to appoint team to investigate deaths of five izinduna in land fight

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi met with Mandla Ncube and his delegation as well as Inkosi Ntokozo Mkhwanazi and his izinduna to discuss the ownership of land in Dukuduku in northern KZN.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi will deploy an investigation team to look into the murders of five izinduna in Mtubatuba in the north of the province.

It is alleged the killings occurred over an impasse between AbaKhwanazi and the Ncube clan who are at loggerheads over the control of the Dukuduku area.

The standoff comes after Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini appointed businessman Mandla Qiniso Ncube as an overseer of the area.

Ncube donated 20 cows to the king on the day of his appointment at Mashobeni royal palace on October 31.

However, the AbaKhwanazi clan claim the area belongs to them.

The Dukuduku area under Mtubatuba is rich in minerals and is also home to the world-renowned Isimangaliso Wetland Park.

The irate AbaKhwanazi, who hurled insults at the king and threatened to separate themselves from the Zulu kingdom, were allegedly behind violent protests which resulted in the blockading of the N2 highway in Mtubatuba on November 3.

In response, Zulu royal spokesperson Prince Thulani Zulu warned the AbaKhwanazi to refrain from hurling insults at the king, saying no amount of anger warranted it.

Lt-Gen Mkhwanazi, who is originally from the area, entered the fray in an attempt to curb tensions between the clans, including war threats made by the AbaKhwanazi.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said Mkhwanazi promised both the AbaKhwanazi head, Inkosi Ntokozo Mkhwanazi, and Ncube he would appoint a team to take over the dockets relating to the five deaths.

“After violent protests that resulted in the blockading of the N2 highway in Mtubatuba on November 3, the provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Mkwanazi visited the leadership of Mpukunyoni in Mtubatuba, led by Inkosi Mkhwanazi and his izinduna on November 7.

“The meeting was aimed at addressing the root causes of the protest, and it was an opportunity for the provincial commissioner to remind the traditional leadership and the community at large that blockading of roads and destruction of infrastructure is a criminal offence,” said Netshiunda.

He said during the meeting it was established that the community of Mpukunyoni was displeased by Ncube, whom they claimed was forcefully taking over Dukuduku, land they said was under their chieftaincy.

“Police do not get involved in traditional leadership [matters] and as such, the provincial commissioner proposed a community imbizo in which the MEC responsible for co-operative governance and traditional affairs in KwaZulu-Natal, Thulasizwe Buthelezi, the chairperson of the KwaZulu-Natal House of Traditional Leadership, Inkosi Sifiso Shinga, and representatives from the land affairs department will address communities and provide clarity on the recognised traditional leadership of Dukuduku and the demarcation thereof,” he said. Netshiunda added that the police’s interest is to prevent the blockading of roads and other crimes associated with violent protests.

“The imbizo will be a fair space in which those responsible for traditional leadership will provide answers that will clear all confusion and restore peace and order in the Mtubatuba area.

“Police will not fold their arms when communities are living in fear, and no amount of violence will be tolerated. The community imbizo will be held on Sunday at the KwaNdonyana Sports Field at 10am,” he said.

