SA’s Kumi Naidoo goes to his knees at COP 30 for climate justice

Lifelong activist Kumi Naidoo got down on his knees on a day when COP 30 focused on the role of arts and culture to support action on the climate crisis.

In the presence of Brazil’s First Lady Janja Lula da Silva and culture minister Margareth Menezes, he pleaded for urgency in addressing the climate emergency.

On Wednesday in Belém, Brazil, as a leading voice for climate justice advocating for a fossil fuel non-proliferation treaty and fair finance, an impassioned Naidoo went down on his knees, urging leaders to move from “betrayal to bravery”, emphasising a just transition, and highlighting the disproportionate impact on vulnerable communities.

Delegates in the audience stood and clapped. The culture minister also got onto her feet. She has been leading the G20 countries in using arts and culture to address the climate emergency.

The first lady has been calling on governments to act on the “moral failure” of continued fossil fuel expansion, and engage artists and activists to drive systemic change.

Naidoo has been calling for governments to act on the “moral failure” of continued fossil fuel expansion, supporting initiatives such as the Journey Fund, and engaging artists and activists to drive systemic change.

