SAZF challenges Sooliman’s ‘misinformation’ on passport stamps for Palestinian refugees

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The South African Zionist Federation (SAZF) has pushed back against claims that Israel deliberately withheld passport stamps for more than 150 Palestinians who arrived at OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday.

The federation called the narrative “a calculated distortion” that inflamed public outrage.

The Palestinians were allowed to enter South Africa on 90-day visas on humanitarian grounds. They had been temporarily stopped by immigration officials when they landed on Thursday due to inadequate paperwork.

A number of them did not have exit papers from Israel or return tickets or addresses for their accommodation in South Africa.

In a statement and in its response to questions from TimesLIVE, the organisation said the controversy, which triggered a political debate, criticism of Israel and pressure on the home affairs department, was rooted in comments made by Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman.

SAZF spokesperson Rolene Marks said Sooliman’s accusation that Israel had sabotaged the group by failing to stamp their passports had “ignited a blaze of misinformation”, despite Israel having abolished physical passport stamps 12 years ago.

“Israel ended passport stamps in 2013. Every foreign national receives an electronic entry or exit slip, known as the B/2 form,” said Marks.

“A public figure of his stature has a responsibility to verify basic facts. His statement was unequivocally false and it generated a wave of public misunderstanding.”

In its statement, the SAZF emphasised that entry decisions rested entirely with South Africa’s department of home affairs and the Border Management Authority, not with Israel.

The federation said it does not have access to individual immigration records and cannot confirm whether the travellers had B/2 slips, adding that only home affairs can clarify what documents were inspected on arrival.

“Israel followed its standard protocol. South Africa alone controls its borders, and NGOs do not decide who enters the republic.”

The SAZF also questioned what it termed the “interference” of Gift of the Givers in immigration processes, saying no NGO — regardless of its role or reputation — has the authority to pressure state officials on entry decisions.

“The issue is not charity, but governance,” Marks told TimesLIVE.

“Immigration decisions are the sole responsibility of the department of home affairs. They must remain consistent and transparent, without the perception of external pressure.”

The federation stressed, however, that it is not accusing home affairs of acting unlawfully in admitting the travellers. Instead, it is calling for clarity to dispel the perception that public lobbying influenced the process.

In both its statement and response, the SAZF referenced a “pattern” in Sooliman’s past public comments, which it said invoked “classic antisemitic tropes” about global Jewish control, fear and money.

Citing multiple recorded speeches, as well as a media investigation into online antisemitic imagery linked to Gift of the Givers’ platforms, Marks said the rhetoric “reinforces old-school antisemitic narratives” and was relevant context for the current dispute.

Asked whether the SAZF had lodged a complaint with the South African Human Rights Commission, Marks said they were not obligated to do so every time such rhetoric appeared, but “it is necessary to highlight language that fosters hostility”.

Despite its criticism of the public narrative surrounding the incident, the SAZF said it has never suggested the Palestinian travellers pose any security risk.

“Once home affairs admits travellers, they enter legally and have the same rights and responsibilities as any other visitor. Our concern has been directed entirely at the inaccurate narrative surrounding their arrival,” said Marks.

The federation said it hopes the matter will prompt clearer communication from home affairs to prevent similar confusion in future.

“South Africans deserve reporting grounded in fact, not outrage engineered for applause,” it said.

TimesLIVE