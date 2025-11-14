South Africa

Speed Mashilo says province will oversee water upgrades after court ruling

Mpumalanga government steps in to aid Emalahleni after landmark water judgment

Human settlements, cooperative governance and traditional affairs MEC Speed Mashilo says an action plan has been developed to address infrastructure deficiencies at Emalahleni municipality in Mpumalanga. (Speed Mashilo via Face)

Water infrastructure deficiencies at Emalahleni municipality will be fixed under the governance of the Mpumalanga cooperative governance, human settlements and traditional affairs department, says MEC Speed Mashilo.

This comes after the municipality was fined R650m by the Mpumalanga division of the high court, with R150m suspended.

The fine is a consequence of the municipality’s failure to maintain functional wastewater treatment plants, resulting in spillages and seepage of untreated effluent into water resources.

State advocate Beauty Cibangu said: “The severity of the transgressions will have a shattering bearing on the ecosystem, public health, ecological dilapidation and economic harm to the affected communities”.

The municipality has been ordered to rehabilitate all identified wastewater infrastructure by April 2031.

Noting the judgment, Mashilo said the department had started with interventions including upgrading the Ferrobank wastewater treatment plant where the nunicipal infrastructure support agency was roped in to assist with acceleration of the project implementation for refurbishment and upgrading from 12 ML/day to 23 ML/day.

The project is at 27% completion and is funded from the municipal infrastructure grant allocation to the value of R309m.

