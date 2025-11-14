Students protest at Wits over handling of GBV

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Anger over an alleged rape incident at Wits University has triggered widespread outrage, a campus protest and a formal list of students’ demands calling for accountability, transparency and structural reform.

The protest took place on Monday evening in Braamfontein, where students gathered to express their anger over the university’s handling of gender-based violence (GBV).

A newly elected student leader at the university was suspended on Monday after allegations he raped a fellow student.

The demonstration on Monday followed a social media post by a student who alleged she had been raped by a member of the incoming student representative council (SRC).

The post described how she had reported the incident to campus control, who had reviewed CCTV footage and promised support. However, she later saw the alleged perpetrator on campus, which fuelled further frustration.

On November 11, the dean of student affairs received a formal memorandum of demands from the protesting students. The document outlined 25 demands, including the removal of the student leader accused of misconduct, greater transparency in investigations, improved safety infrastructure and a complete review of the university’s approach to gender-based harm.

In its official response, the university reaffirmed its zero-tolerance stance on GBV.

“Wits University condemns all forms of gender-based harm and reaffirms its unwavering commitment to creating a safe, inclusive and socially just environment for all members of the Wits community,” said Wits spokesperson Shirona Patel.

The university confirmed that the Gender Equity Office (GEO) had received a complaint on Monday, via a fellow student. At the time, the complaint lacked identifying details of both the complainant and the alleged perpetrator. These were only provided later that evening, after which a case was opened and the matter formally investigated.

“The alleged perpetrator has been put on precautionary suspension while the matter is being investigated. This means that he cannot enter the university’s precincts and that he cannot participate in any university activities,” said Patel.

The university clarified that it cannot open a criminal case with the South African Police Service on behalf of the complainant, as she has not come forward directly.

“The university’s processes are separate to that of the SAPS,” said Patel. “Given that the complainant has herself not come forward, nor given any first-hand evidence, the university cannot open up a criminal case on her behalf.”

The GEO has urged the complainant to come forward so she can receive medical and psychosocial support. The office, established in 2013, is staffed by legal advisers, social workers and trained professionals. It offers multiple reporting channels, including in-person visits, phone calls, email and an online portal.

While anonymous reporting is accepted, the university noted that it limits the GEO’s ability to investigate and take disciplinary action.

As part of the ongoing protest, a separate incident on Thursday afternoon occurred when a group of students gathered at the intersection of Yale and Empire roads, outside the university’s main entrance, blocking traffic. The group was approached by a visibly agitated driver who exited his vehicle and allegedly confronted the students.

Video clips circulating on social media show the man stepping out of his car and engaging with the crowd. He is seen drawing a firearm and firing several shots into the air, prompting panic as students scatter for safety. The man then returns to his unmarked white vehicle and drives away.

Patel confirmed that no serious injuries were reported, but two students sustained minor scrapes and bruises after falling while fleeing the scene. They were treated at the Wits clinic. Police and campus security are reviewing surveillance and cellphone footage to identify the driver and assess the full scope of the incident.

In response to the students’ demands, the university said all SRC candidates were vetted before elections and that no complaints had been lodged against the accused member at the time.

It added that any student leader found guilty of misconduct, including GBV, could be removed through appropriate disciplinary processes.

The students made it clear that they expect more than words. They are calling for meaningful reform to ensure that survivors of sexual violence are heard, protected and supported and that those in positions of power are held accountable.

