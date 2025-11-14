Trucks used in ‘illegal chrome mining’ seized in North West

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The NPA says illegal chrome mining causes severe land degradation, contaminates water and soil and contributes to the formation of sinkholes that endanger ecosystems and nearby communities. Picture: 123RF/LUKAS GOJDA

The Asset Forfeiture Unit in the North West has obtained a preservation of property order for seven trucks that were found to be “instrumental in the offence of illegal chrome mining”.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s AFU obtained the order from the North West High Court on Friday in terms of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act. The act provides for civil forfeiture, allowing the state to seize property linked to crime without requiring a criminal conviction.

The court heard that on July 13, Nietverdiend police responded to a call from a complainant in Marulakop village regarding seven trucks found on grazing land and suspected of involvement in illegal mining activities.

“On arrival, officers found all seven trucks fully loaded with chrome. Seven suspects were arrested on the scene, while others fled,” NPA spokesperson Sivenathi Gunya said.

The suspects failed to produce any documentation authorising them to load or conduct mining activities on the land.

They were charged with illicit dealing in and/or possession of precious metals in contravention of the Precious Metals Act and of contravening the National Environmental Management Act and the Minerals and Petroleum Resources Development Act.

“The criminal case is ongoing, and the accused are expected to appear in court again on November 28,” Gunya said.

Gunya said illegal chrome mining has far-reaching environmental, social and economic consequences.

“Environmentally, it causes severe land degradation, contaminates water and soil and contributes to the formation of sinkholes that endanger ecosystems and nearby communities.”

Socially, these illicit operations are often associated with violent crime including murder, rape and human trafficking.

“Economically, illegal mining undermines the formal mining sector by reducing government tax revenue, increasing operational costs for legitimate businesses and damaging investor confidence.”

