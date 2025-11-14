Two dead, seven injured in suspected gang, drug-related turf war in Wentworth

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A jacket covers a dog killed when two men opened fire on a group of people, killing two and injuring seven others in a suspected gang and drug-related turf war in Wentworth on Friday morning

KwaZulu-Natal police are looking for two gunmen who shot dead two people — including a teenager — and injured seven others during a suspected gang fight on Major Calvert Street in Wentworth, Durban, on Friday morning.

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said a group of people were seated outside a flat when a grey Mazda 3 vehicle approached them.

“Two men got out of the vehicle and fired shots towards the people who were seated. The victims ran in different directions but the assailants reportedly ran after them as they continued shooting.

“Two people were shot dead while seven more victims were taken to hospital with various degrees of gunshot injuries. A dog was also shot dead during the incident.”

Netshiunda said the victims’ ages range between 15 and 22 years.

He said the motive for the killings was unknown, however a gang and drug-related turf war could not be ruled out.

