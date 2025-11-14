Unregistered group took money from families to fly Palestinians to SA, says embassy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Palestinian diplomats met a group of 153 Palestinians who arrived at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on a charter flight without prior notice or co-ordination.

The Palestinian embassy in South Africa says it is working closely with relevant authorities to resolve the humanitarian situation involving the arrival of 153 of its citizens from Gaza via Ramon Airport in Israel through Nairobi without earlier notice or co-ordination.

After an initial stand-off at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport over their inadequate paperwork, the government granted 90-day entry visas to 130 members of the group, with the rest travelling on to other destinations.

The embassy has urged its citizens to exercise caution before embarking on trips.

“The travel of the 153 Palestinians was arranged by an unregistered and misleading organisation that exploited the tragic humanitarian conditions of our people in Gaza, deceived families, collected money from them and facilitated their travel in an irregular and irresponsible manner.

“The entity later attempted to disown any responsibility when complications arose.

“The embassy strongly urges our people in Gaza to be vigilant on engaging in any way with such organisations or unofficial intermediaries.

“For their own safety and proper co-ordination, Palestinian citizens are encouraged to communicate with the embassy of the State of Palestine in South Africa or with officially recognised Palestinian institutions.”

Gift of the Givers offered to host the travellers during their stay in South Africa.

