Vaal and Bloemhof dams’ outflows to increase due to rising water levels

Due to good rainfall recently, the department of water and sanitation says it will, in line with its flood management planning, increase water outflows at the Vaal and Bloemhof dams.

This is from 12 noon on Friday.

The dams’ levels are at 102.78% and 98.32%, respectively.

The water outflow will increase:

at the Vaal Dam from 17m³/s to 60m³/s; and

at the Bloemhof Dam from 20m³/s to 60 mᵌ/s.

“The outflows are necessary to manage the river systems for the potential increases in inflows into the catchment, due to continuous summer rainfall that is experienced in most parts of the country,” department spokesperson Wisane Mavasa said.

“While the outflows are significant, they will not cause the river to overflow the banks.”

According to the South African Weather Service, heavy rain in most parts of the country are expected this weekend. Mavasa said as part of its pre-emptive planning, the department has started to implement dam releases according to its safety protocols.

TimesLIVE