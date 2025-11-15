Family of five die in KZN south coast accident

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Five family members died in a head-on collision between a car and a seven-seater vehicle in uMzumbe on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Friday night.

Transport and human settlements MEC Siboniso Duma said a couple and their three children aged between three and five years died instantly.

Other victims include a woman and a 14-year-old boy who was rushed to the nearest hospital.

Duma assigned a team to provide assistance to the local community including leaders such as Sibonele Cele who was at the scene.

He said they were awaiting a preliminary report from the road traffic inspectorate and that police were investigating.

The N2 freeway was closed on Friday with traffic redirected to Hibberdene but re-opened on Saturday after rescue and clean-up operations.

