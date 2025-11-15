Family of five die in KZN south coast accident

Five family members died in a head-on collision between a car and a seven-seater vehicle in uMzumbe on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Friday night.
Transport and human settlements MEC Siboniso Duma said a couple and their three children aged between three and five years died instantly.
Other victims include a woman and a 14-year-old boy who was rushed to the nearest hospital.
Duma assigned a team to provide assistance to the local community including leaders such as Sibonele Cele who was at the scene.
He said they were awaiting a preliminary report from the road traffic inspectorate and that police were investigating.
The N2 freeway was closed on Friday with traffic redirected to Hibberdene but re-opened on Saturday after rescue and clean-up operations.
TimesLIVE
