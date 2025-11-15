Search teams rescue missing Polish tourists after Mpumalanga hiking ordeal

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A police search and rescue team worked with Hoedspruit farmers and Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency (MTPA) rangers to rescue two Polish women who were missing for two days after going on a hiking trail.

Mpumalanga spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane said Dientjie police received a call from MTPA rangers at Bourke’s Luck Potholes — a popular tourist attraction — about the two missing tourists, Kidvohid Koldsinukd, 30, and Joldata Astost, 33.

The two went on the Belvedere hiking trail on Thursday morning but didn’t report back in.

“The rangers then alerted Dientjie police members at about 6.30pm and the tracing was conducted, but the two could not be located. What made matters worse was the fact that it had become dark, making it difficult to carry out the search.”

A private helicopter was brought in by Hoedspruit farmers to help the team and the search resumed at 7am on Friday.

Ndubane said the women were found alive on Friday after being spotted by the helicopter.

According to the duo, they slept next to the river.

The two women, who said they didn’t need medical attention were then escorted to their private accommodation, so that they could rest.

Mpumalanga acting provincial commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi commended the team effort between police and private organisations to ensure the tourists were found alive.

“We want to thank all stakeholders for displaying unity in the common cause and for them, having to put together resources, thereby tracing the two tourists, shows that working together we can achieve more, even in the fight against crime. The effort is well appreciated,” he said.

