Compassion in action: Black Sash celebrates the human rights champions who make justice a reality

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Black Sash presented five human rights awards at its 70th anniversary celebration at the Noval Foundation

Black Sash and Gift of the Givers respect the dignity of those who need their assistance. This helps to heal people whose lives are broken by loss and desperation, said Imtiaz Sooliman, founder and chair of the Gift of the Givers, on Thursday night at a Black Sash 70th anniversary celebration.

Sooliman, the keynote speaker at the inaugural Black Sash Human Rights Awards in Cape Town, said: “After 48 hours (of intervention) people tell us, ‘You are different. You talk to us gently, you show respect, you put a food parcel in our hands and walk with us to our door. Even if you didn’t give us one grain of rice … we feel healing just by your attitude.’

“Dignity is not about giving food and clothes. It is about talking to people in the right way,” said Sooliman, whose organisation has assisted people in 47 countries.

“The biggest crisis in South Africa is hunger,” he said, giving examples of how soul destroying this is.

For 70 years, Black Sash has fought for the dignity and rights of South Africans and has been campaigning for basic income support since 2000, said executive director Rachel Bukasa. “We are making human rights real ... it is not about theory, it is about impact.”

The event at the Norval Foundation celebrated its history and the contributions of five outstanding champions of human rights.

“Each of us has a duty to act,” said Sooliman. “The true measure of our humanity is in how we serve others — with integrity, humility, and courage. These awardees show us what that looks like every single day.”

Bukasa said often the people doing the hardest work are not in the spotlight. “The awardees we honour tonight aren’t celebrities. They are not people who make headlines and trend on social media however they move mountains … (they are) the heroes who make this country a better place one person at a time.”

For example Mandla Masuku — winner of the Molly Blackburn Lifetime Achievers Award, the founder and president of the Migrant Workers Union — “played a crucial role to help more than 300,000 Zimbabweans to get special permits” she said.

Black Sash executive director Rachel Bukasa reads a letter of congratulations to the organisation from the president (Natalie Sternberg)

Bukasa added: “This anniversary belongs to everyone who has ever stood for justice, who has ever said, ‘This is not right and then done something about it’.

“We’ve learnt that progress doesn’t come from being perfect. Progress comes from persistence,” Bukasa said, highlighting the Sash’s persistence in working for social justice — including supporting advice offices across the country — and for social protection and grants.

Guests at the event got a glimpse of Black Sash in action, with a preview of documentary on the organisation directed by award-winning director Johann Abrahams of Kai Pictures.

President Cyril Ramaphosa wrote a letter to the Black Sash on their anniversary expressing “appreciation for your work in vulnerable communities”.

Andries Nel, the deputy minister of justice and constitutional development, said in a video message that the “daily efforts of Black Sash make access to justice a reality” and paid tribute to their commitment, courage and compassion.

“The Black Sash was born from quiet defiance which grew into a thunderous call for justice,” said Nel. “The role of the Black Sash has never been more vital … Let us recommit ourselves to their values: to equality, justice and the belief that even one voice raised in conscience can change the world.”

BLACK SASH HUMAN RIGHTS AWARD WINNERS

Molly Blackburn Lifetime Achievement: Mandla Masuku, founder and president of the Migrant Workers Union of South Africa.

“He minimised the exploitation of migrant workers and ensured that they got their social benefits when being terminated. He also played a pivotal role in uniting migrants and Miwusa with other unions and Cosatu preventing xenophobia.”

Project of the Year: Mlungisi Jack Msibi, founder and head coach of Corinthians Africa & Blind Football SA.

“His programme combines football, netball, STEM education, life skills and food security Under his leadership, Blind Football grew from 13 to 53 players and represented South Africa at the Brics tournament in Russia.”

Youth Justice Award: John Msibi, co-founder of the Vukani Environmental Justice Movement.

“Living in one of South Africa’s most polluted areas, he has led community mobilisation against coal and steel companies, contributing to landmark cases like Deadly Air and Cancel Coal. John champions creative activism through theatre, documentaries, and youth programmes in STEM, waste-to-art and renewable energy.”

Technology Innovation of the Year: Rosie Motene, founder of Letsatsi Healing Space and chair of the The Other Foundation.

“Rosie Motene is a Pan-African feminist, activist, and writer with over 20 years of work in gender justice, LGBTQIA+ rights, and trauma-informed healing. She challenged sexual harassment in South Africa’s TV and film industry, winning a landmark case at the Commission for Gender Equality.”

Business in Solidarity Award: Absa Group

Absa has invested R320m, affecting 280,000 lives across Africa through education, employability, entrepreneurship, and relief. Young Africa Works has trained 2,744 women and youth entrepreneurs, created 3 700 jobs, and unlocked $25m in lending.

TimesLIVE