Hail, heavy rain and damaging winds predicted as level 9 weather warning downgraded to level 6 for Gauteng

Levels have increased overnight due to ongoing rainfall in the Vaal River catchment. People living downstream should be ready for possible flooding, the department of water and sanitation warned on Friday.

The level 9 warning for Gauteng and surrounding areas has been downgraded to level 6 for the remainder of Sunday, with forecasters citing flooding, hail and strong winds as the main hazards.

According to SA Weather Service, a level 6 warning is in effect for severe thunderstorms over northern Gauteng and the western parts of Limpopo, with a high risk of damaging winds, hail and heavy downpours.

A level 4 warning extends across the north-eastern regions, including eastern Limpopo and Mpumalanga, with disruptive rain and flooding possible.

Weather forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela said damaging winds as well as a possibility of hail and excessive lightning into the evening is expected.

Thobela said there is still a possibility of heavy downpours that may lead to localised flooding over most parts of the southwestern parts of Limpopo, into the extreme eastern areas of the northwest, as well as the northern parts of Gauteng, including Pretoria.

“For the remainder of the province of Mpumalanga, we’re expecting a yellow level 4 warning of severe thunderstorms, which may also lead to hail, as well as a possibility of damaging winds over most parts of the central and eastern parts of Limpopo into the lowveld of Mpumalanga. For the central and northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, disruptive rain is expected. Significant impacts of flooding are expected over those areas and may result in some flooding of roads and settlements, danger to life, especially around fast-flowing streams,” he said.

🔴 DANGER: MULTIPLE REPORTS OF FLOODING IN BOKSBURG ON GAUTENG’S EAST RAND | 📸 SUPPLIED pic.twitter.com/6v0CNR9TYF — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) November 16, 2025

Flooding Alert – Ravenswood, Boksburg:



10th Avenue in Ravenswood, Boksburg is currently flooded. Please drive carefully and avoid the area if possible. Roads are slippery and water levels are rising.@City_Ekurhuleni pic.twitter.com/nyVQ7UiyLT — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) November 16, 2025

Meanwhile, the department of water and sanitation has warned the public to refrain from using water courses like rivers, streams and dams during the continuous heavy rains, particularly in Gauteng and Mpumalanga, and other parts of the country.

The department said most areas in Gauteng have been affected by flashfloods due to heavy rainfall, and residents are advised to stay indoors and not to walk, drive or cross bridges at places with high water levels or strong currents.

The department’s spokesperson Dr Mandla Mathebula said as the rainfall continues, most of the dams will also experience high volumes and the public is also urged to avoid being close to the dams and areas of water.

Mathebula said in line with its flood management plan, the department has increased water outflows at the Vaal and Bloemhof dams.

“The water outflow at the Vaal Dam has been increased from 17 to 60 mᵌ/s this morning, and it has been increased from 60 to 120 mᵌ/s at Bloemhof Dam. Both the Vaal and Bloemhof dams have respectively recorded 104.07% and 98.88% this morning. The outflows are necessary to manage the river systems for the potential increases in inflows into the catchment, due to continuous rainfall but it should be noted that while the outflows are significant, they will not cause the river to overtop the banks,” Mathebula said.

He said the department will continue to actively monitor the inflow water levels at the Vaal and Bloemhof dams to ensure that necessary precautions are in place in line with dam safety standards and hydrological monitoring systems, to safeguard and maintain the integrity of the water resource infrastructures, as well as to reduce flood conditions while keeping the dam at full capacity.

Ekurhuleni fire and rescue emergency services have confirmed a few flooding incidents, which they say are not severe.

The emergency services said incidents of fallen trees were also reported, and the services are busy with clearing-up operations.

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Xolani Fihla confirmed that they responded to several incidents and obstructions across the city.

Fihla advised motorists to avoid the following areas and seek alternative routes:

Newlands: Main Road and Garden Road

Bergbron: Gordon Road

Yeoville: Joe Slovo Drive

Langlaagte: Albertina Sisulu Road

Kensington: Queens Street

Joburg CBD: Corner of Albertina Sisulu and Von Weilligh Street

Jabulani: Koma Road

Phiri: Manotshe Street

Midrand: Old Pretoria Road

Houghton Estate: 5th Avenue

Randespark, Midrand: Road Crescent

Nasrec: Nasrec Road

The areas with fallen trees obstructing Roadways:

He said there was serious flooding/water overflow on the N12 East freeway, with overflow reported in the Protea Industrial Park area.

Fihla confirmed that JMPD officers have attended to the following major incidents:

1 serious accident in Sandton.

1 serious accident in Soweto.

1 fatal accident on Malibongwe Drive.

Dear motorists, please avoid Rabie and End Street in Centurion as low lying bridges are flooded and closed. pic.twitter.com/UNLF45r4Pc — City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) November 16, 2025

City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi urged motorists to continue to exercise caution while driving, extend safe following distances and avoid crossing flooded roads and low-lying bridges.

“Our residents in low-lying areas, especially our informal settlements, should avoid crossing river streams when conducting daily activities. Faith-based organisations are urged to avoid visiting river streams to conduct baptisms and cleansing rituals to prevent drowning incidents as most of our river streams are full,” he said.

Mulaudzi said the city has activated disaster management monitoring teams in all seven regions of the City of Johannesburg and the city’s fire stations were all fully operational together with the Aquatic Rescue Unit ready to respond to all water-related emergencies.

TimesLIVE