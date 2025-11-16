‘We are not waiting for government’ - UAT marks three years with 40 homes built, nationwide aid

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

One of the houses donated by the UAT.

The United Africans Transformation (UAT) movement says it will not wait for the government to deliver services, highlighting a track record of building more than 40 houses for vulnerable families in just three years.

UAT national spokesperson Doer Mighty Mabule said the organisation’s rapid progress proves that transformation can be community-driven and does not depend on political office.

“A clear declaration that meaningful transformation does not wait for political authority; it begins with commitment, discipline and service,” said Mabule.

Formed on November 15 2022, UAT completed its first house by January 2023 — barely two months after its launch.

“Since then, UAT and Tau Projects have built over 40 houses for families across the country, with many more under way as the movement scales its footprint to vulnerable and underserved communities. Each completed home stands as a physical expression of UAT’s founding belief: service is not a seasonal pledge, it is a moral obligation,” said Mabule.

UAT Tshwane Skills programme in collaboration with Motherhood Africa NPO. Empowering women with manufacturing skills. (Supplied)



Through a partnership with Tau Projects, UAT says it has broadened its humanitarian work far beyond housing. Its programmes now span all provinces, including:

School donations providing learning materials, uniforms and essential classroom resources.

Food parcel distributions to households in economic distress.

Soup kitchens that have fed thousands of people, offering “comfort and dignity” to struggling communities.

“These initiatives reflect UAT’s people-centred governance model, one that prioritises compassion, accountability and direct action above bureaucracy and political delay,” the movement said. “The partnership between UAT and Tau Projects represents a new era of collaboration-driven development, where political will aligns with practical execution.”

Mabule said UAT has stepped in where urgent intervention was needed.

“In Limpopo, the movement facilitated borehole installations to alleviate persistent water shortages, ensuring that communities previously without reliable access to clean water can now live with dignity and stability.”

UAT also “demonstrated its commitment to community safety and justice” in Mogoto village by leading a march against crime with residents, delivering a memorandum to the Moletlane police station.

Mabule said the action underscored the movement’s stance that safe communities are essential to a transformed society.

He said the organisation’s track record challenges traditional governance models, proving that effective service delivery does not require political titles, only action.

“Through its unwavering commitment to action, UAT demonstrates that governance is not defined by titles or positions of power but by integrity, service and measurable impact.

“As the movement continues to grow, its message remains unequivocal: UAT is not waiting for change, UAT is building it. House by house. School by school. Community by community.”

As UAT marks its third anniversary this November, Mabule said the milestone reflects “a living demonstration of what transformative leadership looks like in practice”.

“In just three years, UAT has achieved what many structures fail to deliver in decades — proof that when vision, courage and service converge, communities rise.

“It reaffirms UAT’s unwavering commitment to build a South Africa where dignity is restored, voices are heard, and transformation is visible in every community touched by its work,” said Mabule.

