Deputy minister and young leaders share ideas on powering Africa’s energy future

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Days ahead of the G20 leaders summit, the Global Citizen campaign and The Department of Electricity and Energy brought together the "Youth In Reverse Panel Discussion", aimed at engaging the youth and government leaders through dialogue.

Deputy minister of electricity and energy, Samantha Graham-Maré, met with young African energy leaders on Monday for a collaborative dialogue on how youth-led innovation, community participation and new skills can drive the continent’s renewable energy transition.

The engagement formed part of the Power Shift: Youth and Ministry in Dialogue event, held under the Scaling Up Renewables in Africa (SURA) campaign during the Global Citizen NOW: Johannesburg week.

The session brought together youth from the African Youth in Energy Network, grassroots organisers, clean-energy entrepreneurs and policy experts.

Graham-Maré emphasised that Africa’s transition must remain people-centred and grounded in justice. She noted that while Africa holds 20% of the world’s population, it receives only 2% of global renewable energy investment, calling this imbalance “inefficient and unjust”.

She said South Africa’s own transition must prioritise communities, workers and localisation.

“Energy access is about dignity,” she said, adding that the ministry is exploring micro-grids, off-grid solar systems and modified indigent support to better reach informal settlements that fall outside formal electrification.

Youth take centre stage in Africa's energy future at SURA: Global Citizen event (Refilwe Kholomonyane )

Hlolelo Rampete, youth catalyst and energy inclusion strategist, highlighted the importance of youth-driven solutions. He said clean cooking remains one of Africa’s most underestimated interventions. According to Rampete, youth participation determines the pace of the transition.

“If you empower the youth, the transition accelerates. If you ignore the youth, the transition stalls,” he said.

Mpho Nyamathe, climate activist and researcher, called for stronger “energy literacy” across communities, arguing that policies such as the South African Renewable Energy Master Plan must be explained in accessible, practical ways.

Nyamathe said energy education should be broadened beyond technical engineering qualifications to include community engagement, project management and fundraising roles essential to renewable-energy projects.

“Young people care deeply about the society we are shaping. But to participate, communities must understand the transition,” said Nyamathe.

Deon Bhekumuzi, power shift Africa adviser, urged the audience to view Africa’s energy challenges through the lens of structural inequality. He said Africa’s dependence on foreign-denominated loans and global financial institutions formed during colonial eras continues to limit development.

Bhekumuzi argued that energy justice must be “fast, fair, funded and feminine”, stressing the need for community-centred solutions.

Gaylor Montmasson-Clair, funding director at Southern Transitions, said innovation is strongest when it is rooted in people’s daily realities.

He noted that small-scale energy entrepreneurs struggle to access early-stage funding, as financial systems still favour large developers.

“We need institutions willing to back young people who are trying to innovate at a local level because if you ask for R100m, banks will welcome you. Ask for R50,000 and that’s when the barriers appear,” said Montmasson-Clair.

Throughout the dialogue, speakers agreed that Africa’s renewable-energy future depends on greater investment in skills, support for youth-led enterprises and partnerships that include communities in planning and implementation.

Graham-Maré told attendees she would take their ideas forward, saying the transition required collaboration across government, civil society, business and youth.

“You are not here to comment on policy. You are here to shape it.”

The SURA campaign will compile a policy reflection brief from the engagement within the next month.

TimesLIVE