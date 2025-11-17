Disappointment amid delays in the Premjis Jewellers’ employee fraud case

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The owners of Premjis Jewellers at the Gateway Mall, which lost over R3.2m after its employees allegedly colluded to swindle the establishment, expressed disappointment that the trial of the accused failed to get under way at the Durban regional court on Monday.

Kamlesh Premjee was speaking after the case was adjourned to Friday by magistrate Ferial Seedat for another pretrial conference.

“We are disappointed that the matter did not proceed today. We had expected it to go ahead as it had been two years. We heard that the magistrate has more pressing matters to deal with,” said Premjee.

Reshmar Raghubar, 39, Nailash Lala, 61, Samendrie Pillay, 30, Yagna Ramdeen, 29, Kamenthia Pillay, 28, and Sashmila Rajkumar, 34, are out on R20,000 bail each.

Prosecutor Sandiso Ngonyama said before the start of the trial, he had consulted with the complainants who informed him about the evidence in the form of an audio recording.

He said the state was ready to proceed with the trial. Ngonyama said he had forged ahead with giving the defence transcripts of the audio recording.

Chris Gounden, who represents Lala, Ramdeen and Rajkumar, tore into the state, saying though he had received a document, he felt it was not properly commissioned. His sentiments were echoed by Arvina Harricharan who represents Samendrie Pillay.

“On a brief perusal I see the document is not properly signed and incorrectly stamped,” said Harricharan.

It is likely that the trial, which was set down from Monday to Friday, will only get off the ground next year.

Premjee said he was disturbed by the nonchalant disposition of his erstwhile employees who appeared emotionless as they appeared in the dock.

“They have no remorse and what upsets us is that it has been so long and nothing has really been done,” said Premjee.

Harricharan said his clients were being prejudiced by the state not “getting its house in order”, at the expense of the accused.

Advocate Eben Snyman said they were objecting to the admissibility of the statement. “For a lack of a better word, it seems as if someone sat on the statement without giving it to the defence. This was from June 2023,” said Snyman.

He is instructed to act on behalf of Rughubar.

“Our clients are incurring expenses and it’s not in the interest of justice. Our clients have a right to a speedy trial,” said Harricharan.

Premjee alleged the accused had breached the owners’ trust and had been in the employ of the company for a long period.

He alleged the suspects had falsified stock sheets and pocketed the proceeds.

He said they were disappointed and devastated after the discovery of the crime. He said the rogue workers had allegedly plundered the company for five years. He said they had discovered the crime after picking up a discrepancy in the stock count for a particular watch brand.

“We found two watches missing and because three days earlier they reported the stock was balanced, which meant they were falsifying stock counts. When they were questioned, two of the staff members confessed to the theft,” said Premjee.

Premjee said the oversight stemmed not from a lack of diligence or reasonable care, but rather misplaced trust.

“Our mistake, if one can call it that, was trusting individuals who had been an integral part of our business, more profoundly our lives for an extended period — ranging from 10 to 22 years. They were not people but also those we considered to be family,” said Premjee.

The accused were charged with multiple counts of theft related to the missing pieces of jewellery.

“We are still trying to rebuild our business but times are really tough. It’s not very easy,” said Premjee.

Seedat instructed the state to furnish the defence with the transcripts statement and audio recordings on Wednesday ahead of the pretrial on Friday.

TimesLIVE