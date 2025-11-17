Foot and mouth disease concerns delay Harry Gwala horse race

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The department says the disease management area in KwaZulu-Natal will remain in place as there are still signs of active foot and mouth disease virus circulation in the area. Stock photo.

Growing concerns around the outbreak of foot and month disease plaguing some districts in KwaZulu-Natal have prompted the postponement of the Harry Gwala Summer Cup traditional horse racing event.

The event was scheduled to take place on Saturday in Kilimon, Underberg.

MEC for sport, arts and culture Mntomuhle Khawula said the Underberg farmers association raised concerns in a letter to the organisers, urging a review of the event in light of risks posed to livestock and the broader agricultural economy.

“While we fully appreciate the anticipation and excitement surrounding the event, our foremost responsibility is to safeguard the wellbeing of our communities and the integrity of our agricultural economy.

“This postponement is a precautionary step, taken after thorough consultation, to ensure that we do not place the region at unnecessary risk. We remain committed to supporting traditional horse racing and will announce a new date once it is safe and appropriate to proceed,” said Khawula.

The event is organised by the KwaZulu-Natal department of sport, arts and culture, the KZN Traditional Horse Racing Association, the Harry Gwala district municipality and the Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma (NDZ) local municipality in collaboration with several stakeholders.

Khawula said after consultation, including bringing together both organising municipalities as well as premier Thami Ntuli, consensus was reached to put the event on hold to avoid any risks.

The Underberg region is heavily reliant on agriculture, particularly dairy farming.

“Any outbreak linked to the event could severely affect livestock, livelihoods and the regional economy. In light of this, organisers have opted to prioritise community safety and the protection of the local agricultural sector,” said Khawula.

He said a further announcement would be made on the future of the hosting of the Harry Gwala Summer Cup event.

