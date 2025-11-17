South Africa

Foot and mouth disease concerns delay Harry Gwala horse race

Mfundo Mkhize

Mfundo Mkhize

The department says the disease management area in KwaZulu-Natal will remain in place as there are still signs of active foot and mouth disease virus circulation in the area. Stock photo.
The department says the disease management area in KwaZulu-Natal will remain in place as there are still signs of active foot and mouth disease virus circulation in the area. Stock photo. (Aurélie Le Moigne/123rf.com)

Growing concerns around the outbreak of foot and month disease plaguing some districts in KwaZulu-Natal have prompted the postponement of the Harry Gwala Summer Cup traditional horse racing event.

The event was scheduled to take place on Saturday in Kilimon, Underberg.

MEC for sport, arts and culture Mntomuhle Khawula said the Underberg farmers association raised concerns in a letter to the organisers, urging a review of the event in light of risks posed to livestock and the broader agricultural economy.

“While we fully appreciate the anticipation and excitement surrounding the event, our foremost responsibility is to safeguard the wellbeing of our communities and the integrity of our agricultural economy.

“This postponement is a precautionary step, taken after thorough consultation, to ensure that we do not place the region at unnecessary risk. We remain committed to supporting traditional horse racing and will announce a new date once it is safe and appropriate to proceed,” said Khawula.

The event is organised by the KwaZulu-Natal department of sport, arts and culture, the KZN Traditional Horse Racing Association, the Harry Gwala district municipality and the Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma (NDZ) local municipality in collaboration with several stakeholders.

Khawula said after consultation, including bringing together both organising municipalities as well as premier Thami Ntuli, consensus was reached to put the event on hold to avoid any risks.

The Underberg region is heavily reliant on agriculture, particularly dairy farming.

“Any outbreak linked to the event could severely affect livestock, livelihoods and the regional economy. In light of this, organisers have opted to prioritise community safety and the protection of the local agricultural sector,” said Khawula.

He said a further announcement would be made on the future of the hosting of the Harry Gwala Summer Cup event.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

WATCH | ‘We fed them, for crying out loud’: Errol Musk denies black oppression during apartheid

2

Eight-year-old Aphile Dlamini awakes from coma after falling down lift shaft in residential building

3

Operation Dudula set to protest as G20 leaders meet

4

Miss SA Disability Kgaphola says beauty is limitless

5

Women for Change gets hefty donation from Amanda du Pont

Related Articles