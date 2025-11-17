Former lawyer accused of defrauding clients of millions

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Petrus Thobejane was arrested at his home in Centurion on Friday. File photo.

Petrus Thobejane, a former attorney who was struck off the roll in March last year, appeared in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Monday to face 31 counts of theft amounting to R8.3m.

Thobejane, 54, was arrested at his home in Centurion on Friday.

“It is alleged that between November 2024 and October 2025, Thobejane used the same modus operandi to defraud multiple complainants,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.

Thobejane allegedly offered conveyancing services to assist them in purchasing properties. After reaching agreements, the complainants transferred funds to him for the services.

“However, after receiving the money, Thobejane allegedly failed to render any service, became unreachable and did not refund the funds.”

The complainants reported the matter to the Legal Practice Council, which opened cases at various police stations.

The case was postponed until November 24 for further bail investigations.

TimesLIVE