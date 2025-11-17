Magistrates picket over facilities at Durban court, call for salary hike

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Magistrates protested against the state of the Durban court precinct on Monday.

Durban magistrates picketed outside court on Monday to protest against their working environment.

The group held placards listing grievances about dilapidated buildings, flooded offices, unreliable lifts, faulty ventilation and a perceived lack of security measures for officials.

President of the Judicial Officers Association of South Africa, Neelan Karikan, said they were highlighting their demand for the implementation of a cost of living adjustment.

“We are highlighting those different aspects, which include security and the tools of trade. We are forced to put pressure on the powers that be and the independent remuneration commission.”

A 4.7% increase for magistrates for the 2024/2025 financial year was granted by the government, but it is being pressured to award a 34% salary adjustment, as per a recommendation by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers in October last year.

