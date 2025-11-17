Nkandla court sentences man to life for rape

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The NPA says the sentence sends a clear and strong message that perpetrators of gender-based violence will be held accountable.

A 28-year-old was supposed to transport a 19-year-old woman to her home after the annual reed dance in 2023. Instead he took her to his home and raped her.

The Nkandla regional court on Monday sentenced the man to life behind bars.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said on September 10 2023, the complainant, who was returning home from the reed dance, asked her father to arrange transportation for her from Greytown to their home.

“Her father then contacted the accused and asked him to transport the complainant. While on their way, the accused asked the complainant if he could stop at his residence to fetch his jersey, and when they got to his residence, he asked the complainant to help him carry some items to his room.

“Once they were in his room, he closed the door and raped her. The complainant eventually managed to break free and ran to a neighbouring house where she reported the incident,” she said.

The victim’s father was contacted, and she was taken to a nearby hospital and the police station. “Thereafter, the accused handed himself in to the police,” said Ramkisson-Kara.

Prosecutor Nozipho Mthethwa submitted a victim impact statement to the court.

“In her statement, the complainant said that she was deeply hurt by the incident, and she is now fearful all the time. She said that the incident had a financial effect on her family, as her parents had to raise money for their transportation to attend court proceedings. The accused was sentenced accordingly, with the court ordering that his name be entered into the national register for sex offenders. He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm,” said Ramkisson-Kara.

She said the NPA welcomed the life sentence handed down to the rapist, “reaffirming our unwavering commitment to protecting vulnerable members of society”.

“This sentence sends a clear and strong message that perpetrators of gender-based violence will be held accountable, and justice will be pursued without fear, favour or prejudice.”

TimesLIVE