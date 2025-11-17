Official facing petrol fraud charges ‘berated colleagues for selling him out’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The official is accused of claiming petrol allowances while using a state vehicle.

“You guys are Judases. You betrayed me.”

With those words, a senior Eastern Cape transport official allegedly lashed out at staff during a meeting after learning he was under investigation by the Hawks for suspected fraudulent petrol claims.

The official, based in the Joe Gqabi district, is accused of claiming petrol allowances while using a state vehicle, which allegedly prejudiced the department between 2022 and November 2024.

The matter was flagged by a colleague, leading a whistleblower to report it to the Hawks.

Provincial Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana confirmed on Friday that the elite unit was investigating the matter.

“The [investigation] is at an advanced stage,” he said, adding that it began in 2024.

Documents forming part of the case show that in September 2023, the official allegedly claimed R17,000 for travelling 3,270km between Maletswai and Burgersdorp, stating he had used his private Audi A6 with a 2L diesel engine.

In August 2023, he allegedly claimed R5,800 for 1,170km travelled using the same car.

Internal documents reveal that in March 2025, staff members were asked by the department’s human resources unit to submit written statements to assist the Hawks investigation.

A week later, the official is alleged to have convened a departmental “planning” meeting without a formal agenda.

During that meeting, he allegedly demanded that the proceedings be recorded and shared with the district director and his daughter in the event that he “be assassinated or get arrested”.

The meeting is said to have lasted four hours, during which the official allegedly prohibited staff participation, silenced employees and issued a series of instructions.

He allegedly told staff not to contact him or assist him under any circumstances and said no-one should visit him in jail if he were arrested.

He is further accused of calling employees “liars” and “betrayers”, repeatedly using biblical analogies and referring to staff as “Judas”.

He allegedly singled out one colleague by name, claiming there was a plot against him.

According to internal accounts, he also told staff that their promotions were due to his personal influence and implied they “owe him loyalty”.

The escalation allegedly continued when he ordered all communication between his unit and external stakeholders to be cut.

According to the department’s April 2025 performance report, this directive obstructed service delivery, resulted in missed deadlines and contributed to noncompliance with department targets.

After the meeting, affected employees filed a formal grievance through their unions.

[The official] has [allegedly] admitted that he is unethical and unprofessional in the public service in the agreement that was submitted to you. — Nehawu Joe Gqabi district chair Thozamile Babane

The grievance was submitted on April 4 to the district director and the labour relations desk.

However, the grievance meeting reportedly collapsed when the official refused to co-operate.

Five staff members later sought support from the departmental wellness office for mental and emotional trauma.

The Public Service Commission (PSC) subsequently intervened, proposing mediation between the official and the affected employees.

During this process, the official reportedly admitted that his conduct had been “unethical and unprofessional”, according to the PSC.

In August, the PSC reported that workers had accepted his apology, but recommended that the department proceed with a disciplinary hearing and place him on precautionary suspension for the duration of the Hawks investigation.

The department acknowledged the report on October 2 and was given 14 days to act.

However, on Wednesday last week, National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) Joe Gqabi district chair Thozamile Babane wrote to transport MEC Xolile Nqatha insisting that action be taken.

“[The official] has [allegedly] admitted that he is unethical and unprofessional in the public service in the agreement that was submitted to you,” Babane said.

“[The] department is [allegedly] protecting him at all costs …”

Nehawu gave the department until Thursday to respond, warning that “Nehawu will protect themselves against [the official]”.

Provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the department was aware of the matter and supported the Hawks investigation.

“There are internal processes that are being undertaken which would determine the next cause of action by the employer,” he said.

Daily Dispatch