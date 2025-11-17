Probe into premier Mabuyane’s academic qualifications abusive, judge finds

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Bhisho High Court has ruled the Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU) investigation into Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane’s academic qualifications was abusive and must be set aside.

The applicant in the matter was Mabuyane and the respondents were President Cyril Ramaphosa, the SIU and the University of Fort Hare.

However, the SIU said this did not stop it from investigating Mabuyane. A copy of the judgment by acting justice Ntsikelelo Mtshaba indicated it was handed down on October 23.

According to the judgment, “the conduct of the SIU, in its investigation of the applicant, is declared an abuse and unconstitutional and is set aside”.

