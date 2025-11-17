Tributes paid to veteran anti-apartheid politician Franklin Sonn

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Dr Franklin Sonn was a recipient of the National Order of the Baobab.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has led tributes shared for teacher, politician and business leader Franklin Sonn, who died at the age of 86 on Saturday.

Sonn, a recipient of the National Order of the Baobab, leaves behind his wife Joan Sonn and children Crispin and Heather.

“He fought for equality and development in all his endeavours,” Ramaphosa said.

“We remember him as an advocate and activist for the accelerated transformation of our country after the end of apartheid and the upliftment of historically marginalised communities.”

Sonn was born in Vosburg in the Victoria West district to parents who were teachers with a history of active involvement in public affairs. He obtained a teacher’s diploma and then a BA from Unisa and BA Honours from the University of the Western Cape.

In 1974 he became principal of the Spes Bona School in Athlone and in 1978 was appointed to lead the Peninsula Technikon, where he served until 1994 before his diplomatic posting. He served as democratic South Africa’s first ambassador to the US. He later helped draft education policy with several ministerial-appointed roles.

The Nelson Mandela University, which awarded him the degree of Doctor of Commerce, honoris causa, hailed his major contributions to the advancement of black economic empowerment.

He was co-founder and executive director of New Africa Investment Limited, and sat on the boards of many of South Africa’s biggest companies including Absa, Sappi, KWV, the Pioneer Food Group and Airports Co of SA.

The Cape Peninsula University of Technology said Sonn guided the academic trajectory of what the institution would later become.

“His rich life as an author, academic, diplomat and businessman is an inspiration to us all.”

The University of the Free State (UFS), where he served as chancellor from 2002 to 2009, said his leadership was characterised by dignity, wisdom, and principled conviction.

“During his tenure he made significant contributions to the UFS, strengthening its commitment to transformation, excellence and service to society.”

Theologian and Stellenbosch University senior academic Nico Koopman said he spoke to his friend Sonn last week. During the conversation he had been given “reading homework, even with page numbers”.

Within the ”contours for a life of unity, reconciliation and justice“, he said Sonn had cautioned against treating people in terms of the groups to which they belong.

“He pleaded that we should focus on the individual, on the particular human who we’re dealing with. We must rid ourselves of generalising, labelling, stereotyping, stigmatising and even demonising people. He pleaded for focusing on every individual and distinct human being, and to stop putting people into our little boxes of collectivism and prejudice.”

