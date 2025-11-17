Two killed, three injured in early morning N12 Ekurhuleni crash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Two people were killed and three injured in a crash involving a sedan and an SUV on the N12 Comora on-ramp in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng, in the early hours of Monday.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 4.05am. When firefighters and rescue personnel arrived, they found the two vehicles severely damaged.

According to Maswati Mdluli, spokesperson for the disaster and emergency management service, the driver of the sedan and one passenger in the SUV died at the scene. The bodies were later removed by the Gauteng forensic pathology services.

“Rescue teams had to use the jaws of life to free one of the deceased trapped in the wreckage,” Mdluli said.

Three other occupants sustained injuries: one critically and two seriously. They were transported to nearby hospitals for urgent medical treatment.

Ekurhuleni metro police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Mdluli said the city has been experiencing persistent heavy rainfall, resulting in poor visibility and slippery road conditions. Emergency services have urged motorists to drive with caution.

“We encourage everyone to be patient and tolerant of the situation on the roads to ensure they arrive safely at their destinations.”

The city said it will remain on high alert as adverse weather conditions continue.

TimesLIVE