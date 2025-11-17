Two suspects arrested after robbery and rape of college student in Phuthaditjhaba

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Two suspects were arrested for robbing and raping a college student in Phuthaditjhaba.

Police in Phuthaditjhaba, Free State, have arrested two men aged 24 and 21 in connection with an attack in which a 24-year-old TVET college student was kidnapped and repeatedly raped after she and her boyfriend were robbed at their rented room.

According to police the attack happened on November 15 2025 at about 12am.

The woman was asleep with her boyfriend when they heard a loud bang and the boyfriend stepped outside to investigate.

“When he returned to the room he was accosted by three suspects armed with knives.”

“The suspects forced them into the toilet, stabbed the boyfriend several times and demanded cash, cellphones, a television set, a laptop and a sound system.”

The men left the injured boyfriend without medical assistance and kidnapped the woman.

Police said the attackers took her to a nearby river where they raped her before moving her to a house in Mabolela Village.

“Two suspects later left, leaving the third suspect who continued sexually assaulting her.”

The woman managed to escape through a window to a road, where she was found by a friend who helped her get to the local police station.

The first suspect was arrested and found in possession of the victim’s television set. His arrest led police to the second suspect.

The third suspect is on the run.

The men are facing charges of house robbery, kidnapping and rape.

They are expected to appear before the Phuthaditjhaba magistrate’s court soon.

Police have urged anyone with information about the third suspect to come forward.

TimeLIVE