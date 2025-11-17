WATCH | Health department addresses viral ‘flooding’ video at Dr George Mukhari Hospital

South Africa

The Board of Healthcare Funders has turned its sights on parliament.
A video circulating online showing floods at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital is old. (123RF/HXDBZXY)

The Gauteng department of health has responded to a viral video purportedly showing flooding at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital, stating the video is old and the issue was resolved some time ago.

The video has been circulating on social media with reports suggesting the hospital’s outpatient pharmacy waiting area was flooded on Sunday.

The department has labelled the videos “false and misleading” and urged social media users to verify information before posting online.

“The department urges the public to stop spreading outdated content and misinformation,” it said on X.

“Reposting old videos with false claims creates unnecessary panic and undermines public trust.”

The hospital also posted a video on its Facebook page demonstrating there is no current flooding.

“The floor is very dry, there are no leaks and this area is not used on weekends because it is a pharmacy waiting area,” the hospital explained in its video.

“This was a challenge a long time ago and hospital management has taken care of it. It was sealed. People are using the waiting area and are no longer experiencing major leaks.”

