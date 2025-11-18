Hard lockdown in Joburg from Friday ahead of G20 Leaders’ Summit

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Areas around Nasrec and FNB Stadium will be on lockdown ahead of G20 Leaders Summit.

A hard lockdown will be enforced from Friday in the vicinity of the FNB Stadium and Nasrec Expo Centre as South Africa prepares to host the G20 Leaders’ Summit this weekend. The lockdown will remain in place until Monday, November 24.

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints), which co-ordinates the country’s security cluster, announced the measures during a media briefing on Tuesday evening, emphasising the need for heightened security during the high-profile event.

Natjoints co-chair Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili said a hard lockdown means that only individuals with valid accreditation will be allowed in and around the summit venues.

She said vehicles entering the area will be thoroughly inspected. Law enforcement authorities, including police, Johannesburg metro police and Ekurhuleni metro police, will conduct increased roadblocks, vehicle checks and patrols on foot and by air.

Traffic disruptions are expected on major routes, including parts of the N1, N12, R21, N3, R24, and M1.

Roads will be temporarily closed during the movement of official convoys, with access restored once convoys have passed. The Road Traffic Management Corporation and local metro police have urged motorists, pedestrians and cyclists to plan accordingly.

Mosikili said the security measures follow a successful year of policing 20 G20 ministerial and Sherpa meetings across South Africa, all of which were incident-free.

“We are confident that just like other major events such as the 2010 World Cup and the 2023 Brics Summit, this summit will take place in a safe, secure and peaceful environment,” Mosikili said.

A five-pillar approach will guide security operations during the summit, including:

intelligence gathering;

high-visibility policing;

law enforcement response;

reactive detection case management; and

public awareness and communication.

The defence force will be on standby to support the police if required.

Authorities have warned that any attempt to bypass security measures or use fraudulent accreditation will be met with the full force of the law. Accredited media and officials are advised that cards are non-transferable and lost cards must be reported immediately.

In addition, the Civil Aviation Authority has issued a notice to airmen (NOTAM) restricting airspace within 20 nautical miles and 35,000 feet above the summit venues from November 22 to 23. Unauthorised drones or manned aircraft will not be permitted, and violators will face legal action.

Natjoints has designated areas around Nasrec for lawful protests or demonstrations, urging residents and interest groups to exercise their rights within the confines of the law.

“As South Africans, we call on everyone to welcome our visitors in the spirit of ubuntu and co-operate with law enforcement to ensure the successful hosting of this prestigious summit,” said Mosikili.

