Jazz mogul Billy Monama lambasts Floyd Shivambu over trademark dispute

Acclaimed jazz guitarist and cultural entrepreneur Billy Monama is up in arms over what he calls the “political hijacking” of his brand name, Mayibuye iAfrika, by Floyd Shivambu, the outspoken politician and former EFF deputy leader.

According to Monama, Shivambu has been using the phrase long associated with his concert series as part of a new political branding campaign. And the artist says he’s had enough.

“I’m gatvol of politicians using our creative work for their own gain,” Monama told the Sunday Times.

“We’ve built Mayibuye iAfrika from scratch, with the vision of celebrating the music that gave this country its soul during hard times. This is not a political project it’s about the rebirth of Ubuntu.”

The Mayibuye iAfrika Concert subtitled The Rebirth of Ubuntu was first staged in September 2023 at Johannesburg’s Market Theatre. The sold-out show celebrated South Africa’s musical heritage and the role of song as a weapon of hope during apartheid.

Since then, Monama has grown the project into a highly anticipated annual event, featuring some of the country’s leading musicians. Its message is one of unity, consciousness and pride. Former president Kgalema Motlanthe attended the inaugural concert, calling it “a powerful reminder of how music heals and connects us”.

“We call it The Rebirth of Ubuntu because it’s about reminding ourselves who we are,” Monama explains. “It’s about shared humanity. The concert isn’t affiliated with any political party or organisation, it’s about cultural memory, not political ambition.”

That distinction became blurred in the middle of this year, when Monama says he discovered Shivambu using similar branding and hashtags to promote his new political project.

“I first noticed it in June 2025, just before our third concert,” Monama recalls. “He even came to the show, which made things worse. People thought it was a political rally. On social media, some fans said they wouldn’t buy tickets because they thought the concert belonged to Floyd. That really hurt.”

Monama says he has no interest in confronting Shivambu directly. “Politicians can’t be trusted,” he says bluntly. “I’ve been told his team even advised him not to use the name, but he went ahead and reversed it, calling it Afrika Mayibuye. It’s confusing the public and damaging our brand.”

The phrase Mayibuye iAfrika meaning Come Back, Africa has deep historical resonance. It was a rallying cry during the liberation struggle, appearing in slogans, speeches and songs. It’s also the title of the 1959 film Come Back, Africa, the project that first took Miriam Makeba overseas.

“It’s an ideological concept,” says Monama. “It represents the awakening of black consciousness and the reclamation of African identity. There’s even a Mayibuye Archives in Stellenbosch that preserves Nelson Mandela’s legacy. It’s not just a name, it’s history.”

I could go the legal route, but the damage is already done. It’s not worth the time or money. I’d rather rebrand than fight. — Billy Monama

But for Monama, Mayibuye iAfrika is also personal. “Our concert was born from that same spirit not political, but cultural. When a politician starts using it for campaigns, it confuses people about what we stand for.”

Though he’s explored the legal implications, Monama says he’s decided not to pursue the matter in court.

“I could go the legal route, but the damage is already done. It’s not worth the time or money. I’d rather rebrand than fight.”

The rebrand, he says, will be unveiled at the December concert, a fresh start for a project that’s already proved its staying power. “We’re now in the process of trademarking the new name properly. This time, we’ll make sure no politician comes near it,” he says with a laugh.

Monama admits the saga has cost him several partnership opportunities. “Sponsors got cold feet because of the confusion. But we move forward. My reputation is my currency, and I protect that fiercely.”

The dispute has ignited conversation about artists’ rights in South Africa, particularly the need for stronger intellectual property protection in the creative sector.

“This isn’t just about me,” Monama insists. “Artists must learn to protect their work. Trademark and copyright your ideas even before they take shape. Because once it’s out there, someone will try to take it.”

He’s also quick to note that collaboration between artists and politicians once served a noble purpose.

“In the struggle years, art and politics worked together for liberation,” he says. “Jonas Gwangwa’s Amandla Cultural Ensemble, for example, was supported by the ANC and used to spread our message abroad. But today, it’s different. Politicians act like celebrities. They copy instead of creating.”

The controversy has split public opinion. Some fans rallied behind Monama, while others joked online that his concert was “Floyd’s show”. Still, Monama remains focused on the music.

“It was sad to see that confusion, but our real supporters stood by us,” he says. “We’re rebranding for peace — not out of bitterness, but to protect what we’ve built. Sometimes you have to let go to grow.”

Despite the setback, Monama’s spirit remains unbroken. The Mayibuye iAfrika Concert continues to be a powerful platform for cultural revival, a testament to the endurance of South African jazz and the artists who carry its flame.

“Music has always been our weapon of conscience,” Monama says softly. “We’ll keep playing, keep remembering, keep celebrating who we are. The show goes on.”

Mayibuye iAfrika Movement spokesperson Sydney Baloyi said: “We are a political movement, and we attend to serious matters of human interest. Mayibuye iAfrika is a slogan that black South Africans have used for over a hundred years. There’s hardly anyone alive who can rightfully claim ownership of this slogan. We are not a music-related business, we are not an events company, we are not Mayibuye iAfrika, we are not a slogan. We are Afrika Mayibuye Movement. So, frankly speaking, we do not wish to entertain this issue any further.”