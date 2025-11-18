KZN man sentenced to 140 years for two murders and a dozen other crimes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nsindiso Sakhile Gumede, 26, was sentenced to 140 years in prison in the Scottburgh regional court on Monday for crimes he committed in different parts of the province since 2020

A KwaZulu-Natal man who was found guilty of two murders and 12 other crimes, including attempted murder, carjacking, and business and house robberies was sentenced to 140 years behind bars.

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said Nsindiso Sakhile Gumede, 26, was sentenced in the Scottburgh regional court on Monday for crimes he had committed in different parts of the province since 2020.

“On the morning of August 29 2020, the body of Siyanda Mkhize, 22 at the time, was found lying in a pool of blood with gunshot and stab wounds at Ezimeleni informal settlement at V Section in Umlazi.

“Almost a month later, police responded to another murder scene at which Fanozi Ncanana was shot multiple times while driving his microbus on Malukazi Road in Isipingo from his shop on Nyosini Road.”

He lost control of his car and crashed into a house. Ncana was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The two cases were referred to the provincial murder and robbery unit for investigations.

“Investigations showed Gumede was the suspect in both murders and he was traced and arrested,” said Netshiunda.

Further investigations linked Gumede with other violent cases in Umlazi, Bhekithemba, Isipingo, Sawoti and Hibberdene policing precincts.

“A total of 14 counts were centralised at the Scottburgh regional court, and shrewd investigation by provincial murder and robbery unit detectives proved all cases beyond any reasonable doubt and brought closure to Gumede’s many victims and their families when he was sentenced to 140 years in prison,” said Netshiunda.

