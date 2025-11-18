More than 600 people arrested in Mayfair for immigration law violations

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The City of Johannesburg has hailed a large-scale joint law-enforcement operation in Mayfair on Tuesday, that resulted in the detention of more than 600 people alleged to be in the country without valid documents.

The operation was carried out by Johannesburg metro police in partnership with SAPS and the department of home affairs.

According to the MMC for public safety, Dr Mgcini Tshwaku, the operation forms part of the ongoing intelligence-driven efforts to clamp down on crime, enforce by-laws and disrupt syndicates operating in the area.

A total of 217 women and 413 men were detained for alleged contraventions of the Immigration Act. Home Affairs officials processed all detainees in line with legal requirements.

Tshwaku said the results showed the value of co-ordinated policing.

“This operation is a clear demonstration of what can be achieved when law enforcement agencies work together decisively. We will continue to intensify intelligence-driven interventions to restore safety and order in our communities,” said Tshwaku.

He said similar operations will be rolled out in other hotspots, with the metro police’s JMPD tactical response unit and the K9 unit expected to ramp up investigations into criminal networks linked to human trafficking and illegal immigration.

