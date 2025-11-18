South Africa

Pick n Pay’s founders sell 64-million shares, lose majority control

Pick n Pay says it is investigating a claim that mice were spotted crawling on bread rolls at a Cape Town branch. File photo.
In May 2024 the Ackerman family said it would relinquish control of Pick n Pay as part of a revamp aimed at stemming losses, cutting debt and regaining market share. File photo. (REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko)

Pick n Pay’s founding Ackerman family has sold about 64-million shares, the retailer said on Tuesday, more than a year after pledging to cede control of the struggling grocer.

In May 2024 the Ackerman family said it would relinquish control of Pick n Pay as part of a revamp aimed at stemming losses, cutting debt and regaining market share.

Gareth Ackerman, who had been with the company for four decades, said he will retire as chair after 14 years in the job.

The placement shares, representing 8.5% of Pick n Pay’s total issued ordinary shares, were sold at R25.50 apiece in an accelerated book-build, a 6.4% discount to the company’s closing price on Monday. It raised about R1.6bn in proceeds.

The Ackerman family’s voting interest in the company will shrink to 36.8% from 49% after the sale, as it gives up majority control but retains the role as anchor shareholder to support the retailer’s turnaround efforts.

After the placement, the Ackerman family will continue to hold 135.4-million ordinary shares in Pick n Pay.

Reuters

