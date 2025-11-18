Pick n Pay’s founders sell 64-million shares, lose majority control

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Pick n Pay’s founding Ackerman family has sold about 64-million shares, the retailer said on Tuesday, more than a year after pledging to cede control of the struggling grocer.

Gareth Ackerman, who had been with the company for four decades, said he will retire as chair after 14 years in the job.

The placement shares, representing 8.5% of Pick n Pay’s total issued ordinary shares, were sold at R25.50 apiece in an accelerated book-build, a 6.4% discount to the company’s closing price on Monday. It raised about R1.6bn in proceeds.

The Ackerman family’s voting interest in the company will shrink to 36.8% from 49% after the sale, as it gives up majority control but retains the role as anchor shareholder to support the retailer’s turnaround efforts.

After the placement, the Ackerman family will continue to hold 135.4-million ordinary shares in Pick n Pay.

