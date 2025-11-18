Weight-loss products from China on sale in SA are not verified for safety

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority warned members of the public against purchasing or using GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) products for weight loss. Picture: OSKANA MIRONOVA/123RF

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has cautioned people against purchasing and using GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) products that are being promoted and sold on social media platforms.

The products are being promoted to assist weight loss.

Sahpra said it launched an inquiry after learning companies and individuals were illegally marketing GLP-1 products online and falsely claiming to be affiliated with or authorised by the regulatory authority and major retail pharmacies.

“Through its investigation, Sahpra has discovered the sellers of the products are not based in South Africa. The products are being shipped from China via post offices, not from a warehouse in Johannesburg or Cape Town, as stated in the advertisements.

“The shipped products are not identical to the advertised products.”

Sahpra said it has not approved any oral GLP-1 solution for consumption, and urged the public to exercise caution when buying any medicines online from unknown websites and social media pages.

“The medicines may contain dangerous or harmful ingredients that might not be disclosed to patients by the seller. Patients should only buy prescribed medicines from licensed and reputable pharmacies.

“Safeguarding the well-being of the public remains a primary concern for the regulatory authority. Sahpra is monitoring the supply chain and online platforms for unregistered, substandard and falsified medicines containing or claiming to contain GLP-1 substances,” said Sahpra CEO Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela.

Members of the public are urged to report suspicious medicine sales and false claims of Sahpra approval. You can report through Sahpra’s 24-hour hotline on 0800-204-307 or via the web reporting facility at https://bit.ly/3nrku5t.

TimesLIVE