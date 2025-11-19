11 months in solitary is depressing: murder accused security boss wants bail

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Brothers Ferrel and Darren Govender in the Durban magistrate's court when the magistrate denied Ferrel's application. He is making a fresh bid for bail

Murder accused security boss Ferrel Govender says spending 11 months in solitary confinement has made him anxious and depressed.

This is according to attorney Ravindra Maniklall in a fresh bid for bail by the Prosecure boss who is charged alongside his brother Darren for the murder of Umhlanga businessman Shailen Singh at Meridian drive in Umhlanga on December 29.

Darren is out on R200,000 bail while Govender’s bail application was denied both in the high court and the supreme court of appeal. The pair have already been indicted in the Durban high court, with their trial like to start next year.

They have pleaded not guilty to premeditated murder.

In a fresh bail application based on his medical condition on Wednesday, Maniklall cross-examined correctional services medical officer Dr Kenneth Mbhele at the Durban magistrate’s court.

Mthembu told court he had examined the security boss on May 6 in prison and he was already on medication prescribed by another private doctor.

“He said he had severe chest tightness,” said Mbhele.

Maniklall said the section in which his client was detained was on the 7th floor, with no working lifts - this meant patients had to walk down steep ramps and if they were unwell, they were sometimes transported down in make-shift stretchers using sheets.

“People die while being detained in such conditions. Last week an inmate died while going to court,” said Manikall.

He questioned why some inmates with pre-existing medical conditions who are jailed for up to 11 months are kept in isolation for up to 22 hours a day.

Mbhele said he had no response.

He said his notes on Govender were based on the medical history which was presented to him together with his examination during his encounter on May 6.

Manikall said two specialist psychiatrists who had assessed Govender had made similar findings that his client had anxiety, depression and was susceptible to panic attacks.

“The continued incarceration is negatively affecting his health,” said Manikall.

Govender was in hospital from October 23-25.

Mbhele told prosecutor Krishen Shah that Govender had presented with mild symptoms and did not require hospitalisation.

He said in prison depression and anxiety was to be expected.

“Its not an entertaining environment. Even the setting itself. I don’t know whether it’s the solitary confinement or being in a prison setting,” said Mbhele.

The court had also heard the testimony of Dr Rookayah Hussein, the correctional facility’s sectional medical officer who examined Govender on October 17 during hospital rounds.

“Dr Kajee [Govender’s private doctor] discussed him [Govender] with me at the time and told me how his patient had intermittent chest pains,” said Hussein.

She said it was recommended for him to have a full cardiac assessment done privately.

“There are some forms to be filled in [for him to be assessed privately] and those forms go through the nursing staff. My consent was in writing and it is in a prison file,” said Hoosen.

She said although the prison had its own medical wing, it lacked some medical equipment which at times compels them to refer patients to King Edward VII hospital.

The court was expected to hear evidence from two nursing sisters but the magistrate Kevin Bruorton said it was not necessary and thanked the medical personnel for availing themselves.

The matter was adjourned to November 27.

TimesLIVE