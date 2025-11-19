Augmented reality makes municipal fault reporting more accountable

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Engineering student Keyuren Maharaj uses his phone to upload details about potholes at the corner of Oliver Lea Drive and Gower Street in Umbilo, Durban, on the app he created.

South Africans can pick up a cellphone, scan their street and watch municipal faults appear as floating augmented reality (AR) markers pinned to the exact spots where the problems exist.

This week CityMenderSA officially launched what is believed to be world’s first publicly deployed AR feature for community service delivery reporting.

“For the first time anywhere in the world, residents can point their phone’s camera at their surroundings and see real municipal faults as floating AR markers exactly where they exist in the physical environment, a global first outside of experimental smart city labs.

“The timing couldn’t be more powerful. With SA hosting the G20 Summit next weekend, the breakthrough showcases what African youth innovation is capable of: cutting-edge technology, built locally, solving real problems on the ground and leading the world in constructive civic tech,” said developer Keyuren Maharaj.

Maharaj, chairperson of the Glenwood Bulwer Ratepayers and Residents Association (GBRRA) and University of KwaZulu-Natal mechanical engineering student, founded CityMenderSA out of frustration.

He built the app from scratch with more than 300,000 lines of self-taught code. In only four months, it grew throughout SA with more than 1,600 issues logged.

“The platform enables residents to report service delivery issues instantly, track and update issues in real time, access issues in English, isiZulu, and Afrikaans, download PDF audit trails, have two-way communication with ward committees, organisations, municipalities and residents and view issues on maps, lists and AR,” he said.

CityMenders SA, the online app to report municipal faults, includes an augmented reality feature (CityMendersSA)

Maharaj said the app was being used by ward councilors and committees, ratepayer associations, non-profit organisations, urban improvement precincts, municipal officials and thousands of residents.

“There is true transparency for the first time. Residents, councillors, municipal workers and national departments all see the same data, the same issues and the same real-world faults, visually and instantly. This eliminates uncertainty, misinformation and excuses.”

“Officials no longer need on-site briefings to understand an area’s challenges. They can simply open the app and see every reported issue in AR, anchored to its exact location. AR reduces confusion on site, providing workers with real-time accuracy on what was logged, when and by whom. AI tools remove duplicates and streamline workloads,” said Maharaj.

He said seeing issues “in real space, floating in front of them as they move through their city” will give residents a clearer understanding of what’s happening around them, a visual sense of scale, urgency and transparency, and a modern, interactive view of their streets, parks and public spaces.

“CityMenderSA literally changes the way people see their city. CityMenderSA is free for the public. This ensures equal access for wealthy suburbs, informal settlements and rural towns.”

