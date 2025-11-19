Health workers march to Lesufi, demand permanent jobs, end to ‘exploitation’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

National Union of Public Wokers stand outside the Premiers office as they about to hand over a memorandum of demands to the officials. Picture: Kabelo Mokoena

The National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers (Nupsaw) has accused the Gauteng department of health (GDOH) of years of exploitation, neglect and “cold-shoulder treatment” of frontline workers, as hundreds marched to Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s office on Wednesday, demanding urgent intervention.

The marchers consisted of contract workers across the health department, including EPWP workers, Covid-19 workers, EMS personnel, community health workers, interns, nurses and doctors.

0 of 12 EMS wokers who participated in the march that took place in Johannesburg CBD say that they are under staffed and are recieving a low salary. A handful of workers were seen on the streets as they delived a memorandum of demands. Picture: Kabelo Mokoena (Kabelo Mokoena ) A group of NUPSAW members took to the street and marched in song to the Premiers office to hand over a memorandum of demands. The workers want an salary increase and state that the AmaPanyaza have taken a sum of thier salaries. Picture: Kabelo Mokoena (Kabelo Mokoena ) EMS workers demand a salary increse as they get together at the Library Gardens in Central Joahnesburg to march to the Premiers office to hand over thier memorandum of demands. Picture: Kabelo Mokoena (Kabelo Mokoena ) As the G20 summit is about to commence in the country a group of NUPSAW members took to the street and marched in song to the Premiers office to hand over a memorandum of demands. The workers want an salary increase and state that the AmaPanyaza have taken a sum of their salaries. Picture: Kabelo Mokoena (Kabelo Mokoena ) National Union of Public Wokers stand outside the Premiers office as they about to hand over a memorandum of demands to the officials. Picture: Kabelo Mokoena (Kabelo Mokoena ) A group of NUPSAW members took to the street and marched in song to the Premiers office to hand over a memorandum of demands. The workers want an salary increase and state that the AmaPanyaza have taken a sum of thier salaries. Picture: Kabelo Mokoena (Kabelo Mokoena ) A group of NUPSAW members took to the street and marched in song to the Premiers office to hand over a memorandum of demands. The workers want an salary increase and state that the AmaPanyaza have taken a sum of thier salaries. Picture: Kabelo Mokoena (Kabelo Mokoena ) A group of NUPSAW members took to the street and marched in song to the Premiers office to hand over a memorandum of demands. The workers want an salary increase and state that the AmaPanyaza have taken a sum of thier salaries. Picture: Kabelo Mokoena (Kabelo Mokoena ) Sibusiso Nkasa the Johannesburg regional chairperson of National Union of Public Service (NUPSAW) stands with a memorandum of demands in hand outside the premiers office to hand it over to officails who were thier to recieve it on behalf of Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Kabelo Mokoena (Kabelo Mokoena ) A group of NUPSAW members took to the street and marched in song to the Premiers office to hand over a memorandum of demands. The workers want an salary increase and state that the AmaPanyaza have taken a sum of thier salaries. Picture: Kabelo Mokoena (Kabelo Mokoena ) A group of NUPSAW members took to the street and marched in song to the Premiers office to hand over a memorandum of demands. The workers want an salary increase and state that the AmaPanyaza have taken a sum of thier salaries. Picture: Kabelo Mokoena (Kabelo Mokoena ) National Union of Public Wokers stand outside the Premiers office as they about to hand over a memorandum of demands to the officials. Picture: Kabelo Mokoena (Kabelo Mokoena )

The union’s Gauteng provincial chair Sibusiso Nkasa said workers were exhausted, demoralised and fed up with being ignored by the department.

“We’ve gathered here today after we’ve mobilised our members who are working under the Gauteng department of health to better their working conditions,” he said. “They have suffered abuse as well as exploitation. We have tried to engage the department on all the issues we have in our memorandum, but unfortunately they were not receiving the attention required from the office of the MEC.”

Nkasa said the union no longer believed the department was capable of resolving the crisis internally.

“We then opted for our last option, the office of the premier. We are hoping that it values the healthcare system the same way we value it on behalf of our members and the communities we serve,” Nkasa said.

Key issues raised in the memorandum

Covid-19 contract workers

Nupsaw says workers hired during the pandemic such as cleaners, nurses, doctors and interns were still stuck on temporary contracts renewed annually since 2020.

Nkasa said these workers were being deliberately sidelined and the department would not survive without them.

“Instead of absorbing them, the department keeps renewing the same 12-month contracts. It’s unacceptable.”

EPWP workers

Nkasa said some of the EPWP workers have been working for more than 10 years, even 20 years, yet the department still treats them as if they’re temporary.

“EPWPs were designed for short-term poverty alleviation but Gauteng health is using them as substitute labour for permanent employees. In some clinics, up to 80% of the staff are EPWPs.”

He said workers earn stipends of R4,000 to R6,000 despite working fulltime, 40-hour weeks, often including weekends, with no overtime pay.

Uncontracted community health workers

The union wants all CHWs excluded from the 2020 migration to DPSA salary level 2 absorbed immediately.

EMS personnel

Emergency workers say they have been battling for years to get paid overtime despite working some of the longest hours in the health system.

Nkasa said the EMS workers work up to 200 hours a month yet the core hours are 168.

“Those extra hours are not recognised and they are not paid. Yet other employees doing the same hours are paid. It makes no sense.”

Bravo Mabulwana, 49, who has worked in EMS for 17 years, said workers in Gauteng are not treated as workers from their provinces who get their money for overtime.

“It’s been too long. I’ve been on this job since 2008. Seventeen years in service and I’ve never gotten that money,” Mabulwana said. “Enough is enough. Maybe the premier will do something, but honestly, we no longer have hope. We’ve been fighting this for so long.”

Doctors’ commuted overtime

Nkasa said austerity measures had pushed the department to tamper with the national overtime policy for doctors.

“They are reducing hours, giving them three-month overtime contracts instead of 12 months. And when doctors finish their allocated hours, they leave because they know they won’t get paid beyond that. It’s affecting service delivery badly.”

Vacant funded posts

The union criticised the moratorium on filling vacant posts, which left more than 1,200 funded positions unfilled for a year.

“It’s now fewer people doing more work and the system is collapsing. Workers are overstretched and patients suffer,” Nkasa said.

He slammed the centralisation of posts under the Nasi iSpani initiative.

“We want decentralisation. The department of health must fill its own funded posts, not wait for political processes in the premier’s office,” he said.

Nupsaw’s demands

The union gave the premier two weeks to act. They want:

Permanent employment of all Covid-19 contract workers

Permanent employment of all EPWP workers

Absorption of all uncontracted CHWs

Immediate payment of EMS overtime

Immediate payment of doctors’ commuted overtime

Filling of all vacant funded posts

Repairs and maintenance of collapsing facilities

An end to exploitation of contract labour

Decentralisation of hiring powers back to GDOH

“We are servicing the whole country here. People from other provinces and foreign nationals come to Gauteng for healthcare but our staff complement is shrinking,” Nkasa said.

“We need proactive measures to strengthen the health system. If these issues are addressed, things will improve for both workers and communities.”

He warned that if the premier’s office ignored them, the province could face a larger shutdown.

“Failure to act will force us to intensify this struggle. We will mobilise our members, NGOs, communities and Saftu affiliates. We will render the GDOH and the premier’s office ungovernable.”

