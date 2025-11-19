No injuries as technicians work on gas leak in Durban’s Cato Manor

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

No injuries have been reported after a gas leak from a pipeline forced Durban authorities to evacuate two Cato Manor shack occupants on Wednesday.

This was confirmed by Durban metro police spokesperson Boysie Zungu.

He said the evacuation was a precautionary measure while emergency services responded to the leak.

The leak, near the BP Garage before Bassa Hardware, is described as a “hairline crack”.

Gas pressure has since been reduced, and a tractor loader backhoe machine is on site to repair and replace the damaged section.

Zungu added that fire services and Transnet risk management teams have confirmed there is no current danger to residents.

“Fire teams conducted safety tests within 30m of the site for safety reasons, and risk assessments indicate that nearby homes are not at risk,” he said.

Traffic continues to be diverted through Blinkbonnie and Wiggins roads, with metro police managing the flow.

Emergency services rushed to Cato Manor earlier on Wednesday morning after the leak forced the closure of Mayville Road.

Metro police, fire and rescue teams and private security blocked off the area around Cato Manor police station.

Sasol confirmed the leak, which is believed to have been caused by cable theft and digging.

Despite the incident, the company said network gas pressure remains stable and no shutdown has been ordered at nearby plants.

The affected pipeline belongs to Transnet Pipelines, whose technicians are on site assessing the damage.

Residents have been urged to stay calm but avoid the affected area for safety reasons.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE