Redhill School’s executive head wins top global education award

Redhill School’s executive head Joseph Gerassi has earned international recognition after winning the Outstanding Contribution to Education Award at the 2025 Global Educational Supplies and Solutions International Education Awards, which took place in Dubai on Wednesday.

Gerassi, who has spent years working in South African and international schools, described the honour as extraordinary and a meaningful moment for education in the country.

“Professionally, it reinforces something I hold deeply: innovation is not the exclusive domain of wealthy countries or legacy institutions,” he said

During his more than 10 years at Redhill, in Sandton, Johannesburg, Gerassi has focused on reshaping schooling so it reflects how children grow and learn.

Under his leadership, the school introduced the Independent Examination Board (IEB) and the International Baccalaureate (IB), which work as parallel academic pathways, allowing pupils to choose an approach that best fits their strengths and ambitions.

Much of his work has centred on understanding the cognitive and emotional needs of each age group and redesigning schooling to support those needs.

He created the Reggio Emilia-inspired early learning centre and introduced bilingual foundations in the early grades that reshaped the school’s approach to assessment, homework and wellbeing. Throughout these developments, Redhill’s academic results in the IEB and IB have remained among the strongest in the country.

This did not stop Gerassi pursuing more avenues to develop learning and teaching excellence

He formed a Redefine education conference for future-focused educational thinking, which is now seen as one of South Africa’s most innovative education events.

“Redefine helps educators reconnect with the purpose and joy of teaching.”

Gerassi said learning should never be gatekept, and insights in neuroscience, wellbeing, creativity and AI must be accessible to all schools, not just a select few.

Reflecting on the award, he said it represents what becomes possible when a school community chooses to imagine beyond tradition.

“As an international school deeply rooted in South Africa, this recognition celebrates what becomes possible when a school community is willing to imagine beyond tradition.

“I am deeply proud of the work we are doing together, and I am excited for what still lies ahead,” he said.

TimesLIVE