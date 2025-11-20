China pledges $3.5m in next two years for South Africa’s HIV response

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Chinese grant will go towards HIV prevention services for young people and people who inject drugs as two of the groups at highest risk of HIV infection. Stock photo.

China has pledged $3.49m (R60.2m) to support HIV prevention services in South Africa in the next two years under a new partnership facilitated by UNAIDS, Beijing’s ambassador said on Thursday.

South Africa, which has the world’s largest population of people living with HIV, previously relied on the US for about 17% of its HIV budget — more than $400m (R6.90bn) a year — before Washington slashed foreign aid early this year. Pretoria is now trying to plug the gap with domestic resources and support from other partners.

The Chinese grant will go towards HIV prevention services for young people and people who inject drugs as two of the groups at highest risk of HIV infection.

“We are honoured to deepen our longstanding partnership with South Africa through this grant to support the country’s HIV response,” Chinese ambassador Wu Peng said ahead of the G20 summit in Johannesburg.

“In addition to this project, we stand ready to assist South Africa in establishing a sustainable HIV/Aids response system through policy dialogue, innovative drug supply, technology transfer and capacity building.”

Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi welcomed the support, saying it strengthened the country’s HIV response.

The announcement follows a 2024 co-operation agreement between China’s development agency and UNAIDS, the UN agency focusing on the longstanding HIV/Aids pandemic.

Reuters