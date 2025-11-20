South Africa

China pledges $3.5m in next two years for South Africa’s HIV response

Reuters Reuters

Reuters

Many people with serious psychological illnesses who are HIV-positive die because they don’t get or stay on treatment. Stock photo.
The Chinese grant will go towards HIV prevention services for young people and people who inject drugs as two of the groups at highest risk of HIV infection. Stock photo. (123RF/Gamjai)

China has pledged $3.49m (R60.2m) to support HIV prevention services in South Africa in the next two years under a new partnership facilitated by UNAIDS, Beijing’s ambassador said on Thursday.

South Africa, which has the world’s largest population of people living with HIV, previously relied on the US for about 17% of its HIV budget — more than $400m (R6.90bn) a year — before Washington slashed foreign aid early this year. Pretoria is now trying to plug the gap with domestic resources and support from other partners.

The Chinese grant will go towards HIV prevention services for young people and people who inject drugs as two of the groups at highest risk of HIV infection.

“We are honoured to deepen our longstanding partnership with South Africa through this grant to support the country’s HIV response,” Chinese ambassador Wu Peng said ahead of the G20 summit in Johannesburg.

“In addition to this project, we stand ready to assist South Africa in establishing a sustainable HIV/Aids response system through policy dialogue, innovative drug supply, technology transfer and capacity building.”

Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi welcomed the support, saying it strengthened the country’s HIV response.

The announcement follows a 2024 co-operation agreement between China’s development agency and UNAIDS, the UN agency focusing on the longstanding HIV/Aids pandemic.

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

KGAUGELO GUMEDE | SA’s ‘All my life I had to fight’: the colour purple haunts

2

How ‘Cat’ Matlala landed a R360m SAPS tender

3

SPOTLIGHT | Chaos and revenge run colder than snow in ‘Sisu’ sequel

4

Africa is a resource for minerals and AI — not just as a consumer: Ronald Lamola to G20 nations

5

POLL | Who will G20 leaders back? — Trump or South Africa?

Related Articles