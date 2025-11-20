Forfeiture order strips Mpumalanga gold-smuggling suspects of vehicles worth R930,000

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Vehicles worth R930,000 have been forfeited to the state after a high court ruling linked them to an alleged illegal gold-smuggling operation run from Mpumalanga and Gauteng.

The Mombela high court in Mpumalanga on Wednesday granted the forfeiture order after a Hawks financial investigation linked the assets to illegal gold dealings dating back to 2021.

Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation spokesperson Thandi Tshabalala said investigators had received information that individuals were buying gold from illegal miners, known as zama zamas, and selling it to black-market buyers in Gauteng.

Three suspects were arrested after the intelligence was acted on.

A financial analysis uncovered a pattern of daily cash deposits across several accounts belonging to the accused, amounting to more than R4.46m. Investigators found that some of the money was used to buy a house in Barberton and luxury vehicles.

The Hawks’ priority crime specialised investigation unit, working with the National Prosecuting Authority’s asset forfeiture unit, moved to freeze and forfeit assets linked to the alleged criminal operation. The order covers seven vehicles belonging to two of the suspects.

Hawks provincial head Maj-Gen Nico Gerber welcomed the ruling, saying the collaboration between law-enforcement bodies continues to show results.

“This is just one of many successes that indicates our commitment to go after the proceeds of crime,” said Gerber.

