Scale of violence against women laid bare as Safety 2026 urges global action

The World Health Organisation’s latest estimates on violence against women have delivered a stark warning: violence remains one of the most pervasive public health crises, affecting hundreds of millions of women and girls worldwide.

Released on Thursday, the Violence Against Women Prevalence Estimates 2023, provides the most comprehensive global, regional and national data to date.

The findings show that 840-million women globally have experienced partner or sexual violence in their lifetimes, while 263-million women have faced non-partner sexual violence since the age of 15, numbers researchers say are likely far higher due to stigma and fear of reporting.

The WHO has warned that the scale of violence continues to undermine social cohesion, economic participation and the mental wellbeing of women across the world.

As the world confronts these figures, preparations are under way for the 16th World Conference on Injury Prevention and Safety Promotion (Safety 2026), taking place in Cape Town in September next year.

The conference, hosted by the Foundation for Professional Development (FPD), the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) and co-organised by WHO, will focus heavily on the need for a co-ordinated, society-wide response.

Prof Shanaaz Mathews, chair of the International Scientific Committee, said the report confirms what advocates have long stressed.

“The WHO report reiterates what activists, researchers and communities have been calling for: ending violence against women requires collective action that is backed by evidence, but it requires strategic investment to take programmes to scale,” said Mathews.

Safety 2026 will take place 30 years after South Africa introduced the landmark 1996 WHO resolution declaring violence a global public health priority.

Safety 2026 seeks to restore South Africa’s leadership in shaping a global response.

Under the theme “Ubuntu: United for a Safer Future”, the conference calls on governments, civil society, youth, survivors, researchers, business and communities to adopt a common responsibility to protect one another.

Mathews said South Africa has previously shown that global change is possible.

“South Africa has catalysed global change before — in HIV, when the 2000 Durban AIDS Conference broke denialism and transformed global access to treatment.

“Safety 2026 has the same potential to become a historic turning point for violence and injury prevention,” said Mathews.

Safety 2026 is expected to draw more than 1,600 delegates, including policymakers, practitioners, donors, researchers, community organisations and people with lived experience.

