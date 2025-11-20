South Africa

Storm causes havoc in Limpopo’s Fetakgomo Tubatse Local Municipality

Shonisani Tshikalange

Shonisani Tshikalange

Reporter

There is an increased risk of flooding in parts of the rain-saturated Western Cape. Picture: 123RF/LIUDMILA CHERNETSKA
A severe storm that swept through Burgersfort in the Fetakgomo Tubatse Local Municipality (FTLM) on Wednesday afternoon has caused damage to municipal infrastructure, including the solar panel structures in the civic centre parking area. Picture: 123RF/LIUDMILA CHERNETSKA

A severe storm that swept through the Burgersfort area in Limpopo on Wednesday afternoon caused damage to municipal infrastructure, including solar panel structures in the civic centre parking area.

The Fetakgomo Tubatse Local Municipality (FTLM) said preliminary observations suggest that strong winds may have contributed to the collapse of sections of the solar installation, affecting several parked municipal and private vehicles.

Mayor Eddie Maila has ordered a full structural investigation.

“While preliminary reports suggest that strong winds may have contributed to the collapse, we cannot rely solely on early observations. I have therefore directed that structural engineers conduct a thorough and independent assessment to determine the exact cause of the incident. It is important that we establish the facts and rule out any issues related to the structural design, construction integrity or workmanship of the installation,” he said.

“Once the investigation is concluded, we will take the appropriate steps informed by the findings.”

Spokesperson for the municipality Komane Mahlako said no injuries had been reported.

Mahlako said the municipality’s emergency personnel, disaster management, electrical services and community services departments had secured the affected area and conducted immediate safety assessments.

The municipality has cordoned off the parking area to prevent further risk while technical teams evaluate the extent of the structural damage. Employees and the public have been urged to avoid the area until the site is declared safe.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

WATCH | SA hits back at US attempt to derail outcomes of G20 summit

2

UKZN confirms Mary de Haas not employee nor professor

3

EXCLUSIVE | US in 11th-hour move to thwart SA’s G20 presidency

4

JONATHAN JANSEN | Go with maths or do maths lit? Parents and pupils, here’s your guide

5

‘You have lied under oath’: lawyer accuses Brown Mogotsi of perjury

Related Articles