Health-care workers face escalating violence, says Sama after attack on doctor at KZN hospital

A doctor and his female companion were allegedly brutally stabbed by a security office at Rietvlei Hospital in Umzimkhulu, KwaZulu-Natal

The South African Medical Association (Sama) on Friday said it is gravely concerned about the “violent security breach” at the hospital on November 11.

“Disturbingly, the alleged perpetrator is reported to be a member of the hospital’s security personnel, which raises serious concerns about internal security protocols and staff vetting processes,” said Sama spokesperson Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa.

“While it is believed that the doctor survived the attack and remains in hospital care, this incident underscores a troubling reality that health-care workers in South Africa continue to face escalating levels of violence while performing their duties.”

Sama called on Rietvlei Hospital leadership to urgently conduct a full investigation into the attack, provide a report back on actions taken and implement a consequence management plan.

“The organisation has requested that these items be addressed by November 28, along with a confirmed timeline for an immediate risk assessment to determine whether additional security measures are required. The severity of this attack demands swift, transparent and decisive intervention,” said Mzukwa.

The trauma associated with such violence also contributes to burnout and long-term psychological harm. Sama calls on the national and provincial departments of health to implement strengthened security measures, particularly in rural and high-risk facilities, and to ensure proper vetting and training of contracted security staff

The latest incident is part of a broader national crisis involving violence against health-care professionals, he said:

In January two nurses from Ga-Chuene Clinic in Limpopo were abducted, brutally assaulted and sexually violated while on night duty.

In the North West, nurses and security personnel at Bapong Community Health Centre were attacked during community unrest.

Gauteng health-care workers continue to report physical assaults, including punching, biting and strangulation by patients, particularly in mental health wards.

In Mpumalanga, the Public Servants Association raised alarm after armed intruders entered Barberton Hospital during the night shift, threatening nurses and doctors.

“These examples illustrate the growing dangers faced by health-care personnel around the country. Violence in health-care settings not only endangers staff but also risks destabilising the public health system at a time when South Africa can least afford it.”

Fear among health-care workers may lead to resignations, reduced service hours or reluctance to work night shifts, deepening existing staffing shortages and compromising patient care, he said.

"We also urge hospital leadership to conduct regular security audits, improve infrastructure such as lighting and access control, and ensure that urgent incidents are met with rapid response. Law enforcement must prioritise cases involving attacks on health-care workers, ensuring that perpetrators are apprehended and prosecuted without delay."

“We also urge hospital leadership to conduct regular security audits, improve infrastructure such as lighting and access control, and ensure that urgent incidents are met with rapid response. Law enforcement must prioritise cases involving attacks on health-care workers, ensuring that perpetrators are apprehended and prosecuted without delay.”

Sama stands in full solidarity with health-care workers who continue to serve under threat, Mzukwa added.

“Sama reiterates that the safety of doctors, nurses and all clinical staff is non-negotiable. We call on government, unions, professional bodies and health facility managers to work collectively towards a comprehensive national strategy that protects those who dedicate their lives to caring for others.”

TimesLIVE